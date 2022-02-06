Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 Overview

Paris-Roubaix Femmes - How it happened

Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) launched a solo attack on the Templeuve cobblestone sector with 34 kilometres to go and claimed victory at the second edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

A small group entered the Roubaix velodrome 23 seconds behind Longho Borghini for the final podium spots, Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) finishing in second place and Lucinda Brand in third.

The 124.7-kilometre Paris-Roubaix Femmes started in Denain with four local laps before tackling 17 cobblestone sectors for a total of 29.2 kilometres of pavé on the way to the Roubaix Velodrome.

Near sector 12, Auchy-lez-Orchies à Bersée, World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) punctured, almost crashed on her chase back, and was then disqualified after taking a sticky bottle from her team car.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results - top 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 3:10:54 2 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx 0:00:23 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-Sram Racing 5 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM Women 7 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 8 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) SD Worx 0:00:32 9 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM Women 0:02:22 10 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 news and features

Paris-Roubaix Femmes inaugural edition

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021 - how it happened

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) put on a masterclass of skill, determination and strength, soloing for over 80 kilometres across all 17 sectors of mud-slick cobblestones to claim the first women's Paris-Roubaix.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) chased in for second ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) to complete the podium.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes history

The first-ever women's edition of Paris-Roubaix was added to the Women's WorldTour for October 25 in 2020, but was cancelled due to COVID-19. The first edition to be held took place on October 2, 2021, after a second cancellation from April of that year.

The UCI and ASO's decision to add the event to the calendar was an historical moment for women's cycling, as Paris-Roubaix is one of the world's most iconic Spring Classics.

The inaugural event was a day written into the history books for both women's cycling and for the first winner of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes - Lizzie Deignan.

UCI President David Lappartient called the addition of Paris-Roubaix to the Women's WorldTour a step toward equality with in the sport. "I believe that for women it is important to have the same opportunity for men."

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 route

The women's race begins in Denain, south of Roubaix, for 124.7 kilometres to Roubaix. This year's edition adds approximately 8km to the distance from last year as a result of a fourth lap to the opening circuits in Denain. Then the peloton will face nearly 30km of cobbled sectors before finishing in the famous Roubaix Velodrome.

There are 17 cobbled sectors in the race, the same as last year, that account for 29.5km of the race route. The longest sector of the day, from Hornaing to Wandignies at 3.7 kilometres long, is the first one on the menu after 42 kilometres and is classified with 4 stars. The two sectors rated at the maximum difficulty level included – Mons-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l'Arbre.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 - The pavè

17 - Hornaing à Wandignies (km 42.3 - 3.7 km) ****

16 - Warlaing à Brillon (km 49.7 - 2.4 km) ***

15 - Tilloy à Sars-et-Rosières (km 53.2 - 2.4 km) ****

14 - Beuvry-la-Forêt à Orchies (km 59.6 - 1.4 km) ***

13 - Orchies (km 64.6 - 1.7 km) ***

12 - Auchy-lez-Orchies à Bersée (km 70.7 - 2.7 km) ****

11 - Mons-en-Pévèle (km 76.2 - 3 km) *****

10 - Merignies à Avelin (km 82.2 - 0.7 km) **

9 - Pont-Thibault à Ennevelin (km 85.6 - 1.4 km) ***

8 - Templeuve - L'Epinette (km 91 - 0.2 km) *

8 - Templeuve - Moulin-de-Vertain (km 91.5 - 0.5 km) **

7 - Cysoing à Bourghelles (km 97.9 - 1.3 km) ***

6 - Bourghelles à Wannehain (km 100.4 - 1.1 km) ***

5 - Camphin-en-Pévèle (km 104.9 - 1.8 km) ****

4 - Carrefour de l'Arbre (km 107.6 - 2.1 km) *****

3 - Gruson (km 109.9 - 1.1 km) **

2 - Willems à Hem (km 116.6 - 1.4 km) ***

1 - Roubaix-Espace Charles Crupelandt (km 123.4 - 0.3 km) *

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 teams