Paris-Roubaix is about accepting the chaos, Lizzie Deignan

The Run Up video series has picked up right were it left off: at Paris-Roubaix Femmes. The series ended at the history-making first edition last October and the latest episode has been released on the eve of the second edition of Hell of the North set to take place on Saturday.

Lizzie Deignan, who was crowned the inaugural Queen of the Classics after winning last year's Paris-Roubaix Femmes, features in the kick-off to the new season two of The Run Up. She joined the team as they previewed the cobblestone sectors, recounts her 82km solo victory, and provides her Trek-Segafredo teammates with advice.

"It was surreal, really, I just couldn't take it all in. That moment coming into the velodrome, I kind of was, pretty sure that I was going to win it," Deignan said.

"You can't ride over cobbles slowly. It's easier just to go fast. You have to expect the incontrollable. You can't expect to go into the race and be able to control all of the scenarios, and the conditions. Roubaix is about accepting the chaos and going with it."

All the details in our Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 - Preview and follow along with Cyclingnews live coverage on Saturday.

The Run Up series, which launched with three episodes last year, takes viewers inside some of the WorldTour’s best teams in the days leading up to cycling’s biggest races. Filmed, edited, and launched in the days immediately before a race, and narrated by journalist and commentator José Been.

The latest episode follows Deignan's team Trek-Segafredo team along with Liv Racing Xstra in the days leading up to the second edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Deignan will not be defending her title as she is currently taking maternity leave, however, Trek-Segafredo line up with road World Champion Elisa Balsamo, time trial World Champion Ellen van Dijk, third placed last year Elisa Longo Borghini, Lucinda Brand, Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Chloe Hosking.

Liv Racing Xstra will field a team that includes Alison Jackson, Amber van der Hulst, Valerie Demey, Silke Smulders, Jeanne Korevaar and Katia Ragusa.

Giorgia Bronzini, former double world champion and director at Liv Racing Xstra, highlighted some of the obstacles the team has faced, and her advice, in the lead-up to Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

"The season has been a bit complicated up until now because we've had some illness and crashes, and one of the first words that I have said to my riders is 'don't give up.'"

Watch the newest episode of The Run Up above.