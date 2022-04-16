Elisa Balsamo disqualified from Paris-Roubaix for sticky bottle

World Champion Elisa Balsamo was disqualified from Paris-Roubaix Femmes for taking an illegal tow from her Trek-Segafredo team car as she chased back on after a puncture.

The Italian punctured as the race hit Mons-en-Pévèle with 48km to go, and television footage later showed her accepting a sticky bottle from her team car as she sought to close the gap on the leaders.

Trek-Segafredo confirmed Balsamo’s disqualification in a post on social media. “Unfortunately, @Elisa_balsamo has been disqualified for chasing back to the bunch illegally (sticky bottle),” read the statement. “She has been pulled from the race.”

Balsamo had entered Paris-Roubaix among the favourites for victory after a remarkable sequence of wins this spring at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Brugge-De Panne and Gent-Wevelgem.

Trek-Segafredo lined out with one of the strongest selections, and Balsamo’s teammates Elisa Longo Borghini and Lucinda Brand were present at the head of the race in the finale.

More to follow…