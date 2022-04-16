Elisa Balsamo disqualified from Paris-Roubaix for sticky bottle

By published

World champion removed from race

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 - 2nd Edition - Denain - Roubaix 124,7 km - 16/04/2022 - Elisa Balsamo (ITA - Trek-Segafredo)- photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022
World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) at the start of Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

World Champion Elisa Balsamo was disqualified from Paris-Roubaix Femmes for taking an illegal tow from her Trek-Segafredo team car as she chased back on after a puncture.

The Italian punctured as the race hit Mons-en-Pévèle with 48km to go, and television footage later showed her accepting a sticky bottle from her team car as she sought to close the gap on the leaders.

Trek-Segafredo confirmed Balsamo’s disqualification in a post on social media. “Unfortunately, @Elisa_balsamo has been disqualified for chasing back to the bunch illegally (sticky bottle),” read the statement. “She has been pulled from the race.”

Balsamo had entered Paris-Roubaix among the favourites for victory after a remarkable sequence of wins this spring at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Brugge-De Panne and Gent-Wevelgem.

Trek-Segafredo lined out with one of the strongest selections, and Balsamo’s teammates Elisa Longo Borghini and Lucinda Brand were present at the head of the race in the finale.

More to follow…

See more

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.