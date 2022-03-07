Zwift signs four-year deal to sponsor Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) confirmed Monday that Zwift has signed a four-year deal to sponsor the Paris-Roubaix Femmes through 2025. The new deal builds on the global online fitness platform's investment in women's cycling after signing on as presenting sponsor of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

"We're incredibly proud to be the first-ever presenting partner to Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift and to be expanding our relationship with the ASO," said Eric Min, CEO and Co-Founder of Zwift.

"Alongside the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, this is a huge opportunity to shine a light on one of the most iconic and exciting races on the Tour and showcase the incredible quality and talent of the women's peloton

"The 'Hell of the North' is a highlight of the cycling calendar and I'm sure it will captivate audiences across the world and inspire women everywhere to begin their own cycling journey."

The inaugural edition was added to the Women's WorldTour for October 25 in 2020, but was cancelled due to COVID-19. The first edition held of Paris-Roubaix Femmes took place last October and was won by Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo). This year's Hell of the North will take place on April 16.

"It's fantastic to see a company like Zwift stepping in to make the investment our sport deserves, allowing us to now race some of the most iconic races in the world," said Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).

"Paris Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift is something truly special and is one race that will always live up to the expectation."

ASO have not yet announced the route of the 2022 Paris-Roubaix Femmes. However, last year's race was 115.6 kilometres with 17 sectors of cobbled roads including Mons-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l'Arbre before finishing at the Roubaix Velodrome. This year's event will mark the eighth round of the 2022 Women's WorldTour.

"We have already proven this to be an unmissable event in the UCI Women's WorldTour calendar and it's fantastic to have Zwift show its support by increasing their investment in the advancement of professional women's cycling," said Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma).

"This is another important milestone for the women's peloton and I'm certain that increased exposure will help bring the drama and excitement of this race to more people than ever before."

Following Paris-Roubaix Femmes will be the rebirth of the women's Tour de France held from July 24-31. Zwift has announced last June that it will become the presenting sponsor of the women’s Tour de France avec Zwift, also on a four-year partnership beginning in 2022.

"We are particularly excited to have Zwift join us as title partner of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift. Zwift's involvement in the development of women's cycling continues after being the very first to follow us after the creation of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, which will take place for the first time next July," said Yann le Moënner, General Director of ASO.

"Following our collaboration during the virtual Tour de France of 2020 and after the success of the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes last year, we are convinced that with Zwift at our side, our efforts for the development of women's cycling will be crowned with success."