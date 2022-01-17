ASO announce teams set to race men's and women's Paris-Roubaix

Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) have announced the teams invited to compete in Paris-Roubaix Femmes held on April 16 and Paris-Roubaix on April 17 in France. Outside of the automatically-invited squads there will be seven women's teams and four men's teams that have secured wildcard invitations to the event.

The women's peloton will embark on its second held edition after the historical inaugural event held last October won by Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo). Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) claimed the 118th men's edition last year.

Trek-Segafredo will be one of 14 Women's WorldTeams on the start line including Canyon-SRAM Racing, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Liv Racing Xstra, Movistar Team Women, Team BikeExchange-Jayco, Team DSM, SD Worx, UAE Team ADQ (formerly Ale BTC Ljubljana), alongside new top-tier teams Jumbo-Visma, Uno-X, Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad, Human Powered Health and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB.

"Hell of the North. A legendary classic in the world of cycling, with its first female edition in 2021. We will race the 2022 women’s and men's edition – a first-ever for a Norwegian team. It’s going to be absolutely epic," Uno-X wrote in a post on Twitter Monday.

The highest ranked Continental women's teams also receive automatic invitations that includes Ceratizit-WNT, Parkhotel Valkenburg and Valcar-Travel & Service.

Seven wildcard invitations were given out that include four French teams Arkéa Pro Cycling Team, Cofidis Women Team, Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime and St Michel-Auber 93, along with British squad Le Col Wahoo, and Dutch team NXTG by Experza and Belgian team Plantur-Pura.

"What are you doing the weekend of April 16-17? We will be on @Paris_Roubaix and #ParisRoubaixFemmes! Thank you ASO for allowing our riders to also participate in this mythical race," wrote Cofidis on its social media channels.

The men's race will showcase the 18 WorldTeams including the defending champion's team Bahrain-Victorious along with AG2R Citroën, Astana-Qazaqstan, Bora-Hansgrohe, Cofidis, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ, Ineos Grenadiers, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, Israel-Premier Tech, Jumbo Visma, Lotto Soudal, Movistar, Team BikeExchange-Jayco, Team DSM, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates.

Vincenzo Nibali, racing for Astana Qazaqstan, plans to race all five Monuments in 2022 including Paris-Roubaix, according to Vélofuté and L'Equipe. The Italian also told La Gazzetta dello Sport, "I’ve never done Paris-Roubaix, this could be the right time. Sure, it’s a risk, it’s a race that has to be prepared in fine detail, but you need to do it at least once in your life."

The top three highest ranked second-tier ProTeams are automatically invited: Alpecin-Fenix, Arkéa-Samsic and TotalEnergies.

On the men's side there are four other ProTeams that secured wildcard invitations including French team B&B Hotels-KTM, Belgian teams Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB and Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, and Norweigian team Uno-X Pro Cycling.

"I'm super proud to have been a part of the unique journey of Uno-X. That we will now be on the starting line in one of the cycling Monuments is really big. Although we will not be among the favourites before the start, it is a ride that can suit us well. We hope to do well," Kurt Asle Arvesen, sports director at Uno-X team, said in a press release.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes teams 2022:

Canyon-SRAM Racing (Ger)

EF Education – TIBCO - SVB (Usa)

FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope (Fra)

Human Powered Health (Usa)

Liv Racing Xstra (Ned)

Movistar Team Women (Esp)

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad (Sui)

Team BikeExchange – Jayco (Aus)

Team DSM (Ned)

Team Jumbo – Visma (Ned)

Team SD Worx (Ned)

Trek – Segafredo (Usa)

UAE Team ADQ (Uae)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Nor)

Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team (Ger)

Parkhotel Valkenburg (Ned)

Valcar - Travel & Service (Ita)

Arkéa Pro Cycling Team (Fra)

Cofidis Women Team (Fra)

Le Col Wahoo (Gbr)

NXTG by Experza (Ned)

Plantur – Pura (Bel)

Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime (Fra)

St Michel – Auber 93 (Fra)

Paris-Roubaix teams 2022: