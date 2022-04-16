Longo Borghini secures solo victory at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Image 1 of 23 Solo victory at 2022 Paris-Roubaix Femmes for Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 Elisa Longo Borghini shows her strength with the victory at Paris-Roubix Femmes (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 3 of 23 Rolling across the line at Roubaix velodrome for second place is Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Image 4 of 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) heads to final cobbled sector as lone leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 23 Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo strikes out alone on one of final cobbled sectors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 6 of 23 Peloton on dry, dusty day at Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 23 Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) in front of Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway passing through a cobblestones sector (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 23 Trio in breakaway before 30km to go are Lucinda Brand of (Trek-Segafredo), Lotte Kopecky of (Team SD Worx) and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) took over the race lead and had a small gap with 25km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 23 Chasers with 17km to go with Chantal Van Den Broek-Blaak of Team SD Worx driving the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 23 Peloton kicks up dust on 124.7km race (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 12 of 23 Elise Chabbey of Canyon-SRAM Racing is part of the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 23 Pfeiffer Georgi of Team DSM competes passing through a cobblestones sector (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 23 Chantal Van Den Broek-Blaak of Team SD Worx in chase mode (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 23 Front of the peloton on a cobbled section (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 16 of 23 World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) at the beginning of Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 17 of 23 Lotte Kopecky talks to SD Worx teammate Chantal Van Den Broek-Blaak, perhaps comparing notes on how hands take a beating on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 23 Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) exchanges congratulations with Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) at finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 23 Lotte Kopecky takes second place at the line over Lucinda Brand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 20 of 23 Focus of media at the finish is on winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 21 of 23 Clara Honsinger (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) rests at finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 22 of 23 Final podium (L to R): Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx on second place, race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek - Segafredo holds up her Cobbleston trophy and Lucinda Brand of Trek - Segafredo on third place (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Image 23 of 23 Race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek - Segafredo holds up her Cobbleston trophy with Lotte Kopecky in second (left) and Lucinda Brand in third (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) won the second edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes with a long solo.

After a front group of three with Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was caught with 34 km to go, Longo Borghini counter-attacked and got away on the Templeuve cobblestone sector.



The Italian champion gradually extended her advantage over the chasing group, leading by 41 seconds with 12 seconds to go. Although the chase came closer in the final, Longo Borghini fought back and could celebrate in the Roubaix velodrome, winning 23 seconds ahead of Kopecky who beat Brand in the sprint for second place.

“It is just an unbelievable feeling. It has been a very tough spring for me, I had sinusitis for a month and could not perform the way I wanted. I knew I was worth more than what I was performing, and it was also a little bit frustrating," explained Longo Borghini at the finish.

"It was a hard time, but I need to thank my family, my boyfriend Jacopo [Mosca], my mum, my dad, and my nieces for their trust, they always keep my morale up, and I want to thank Trek-Segafredo because they still had faith in me.

“They brought me here, and I was like ‘I don’t think I’m ready’, and they kept saying ‘you are more than ready, we know you can do it’, and I have to say that they were right. With the sinusitis, I could not breathe, and in cycling, breathing is everything. I had to take one step back in order to take two steps forward; I skipped Amstel and Brabantse Pijl and took a course of antibiotics to get rid of the infection. And in the end, if I feel good, I win,” the winner smiled.



More to come ...

Results powered by FirstCycling