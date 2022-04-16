Longo Borghini secures solo victory at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

By published

Sprint for second place taken by Kopecky ahead of Brand at Roubaix Velodrome finish

Image 1 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates winning in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Solo victory at 2022 Paris-Roubaix Femmes for Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 23

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 - 2nd Edition - Denain - Roubaix 124,7 km - 16/04/2022 - Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA - Trek-Segafredo) - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Elisa Longo Borghini shows her strength with the victory at Paris-Roubix Femmes (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 3 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and CanyonSRAM Racing Team Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Floortje Mackaij of Netherlands and Team DSM Marta Cavalli of Italy and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx and Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo react after cross the finishing line in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Rolling across the line at Roubaix velodrome for second place is Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo attacks in the breakaway during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) heads to final cobbled sector as lone leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo attacks in the breakaway passing through a cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo strikes out alone on one of final cobbled sectors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 A general view of Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Team SD Worx and the peloton compete passing through a dusty cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton on dry, dusty day at Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx and Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo compete in the breakaway passing through a cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) in front of Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway passing through a cobblestones sector (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx and Marta Bastianelli of Italy and UAE Team Adq compete in the breakaway during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Trio in breakaway before 30km to go are Lucinda Brand of (Trek-Segafredo), Lotte Kopecky of (Team SD Worx) and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo competes in the breakaway during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) took over the race lead and had a small gap with 25km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx competes passing through a cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Chasers with 17km to go with Chantal Van Den Broek-Blaak of Team SD Worx driving the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 23

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 - 2nd Edition - Denain - Roubaix 124,7 km - 16/04/2022 - Scenery - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Peloton kicks up dust on 124.7km race (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 12 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and CanyonSRAM Racing Team competes through a cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Elise Chabbey of Canyon-SRAM Racing is part of the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Pfeiffer Georgi of United Kingdom and Team DSM competes passing through a cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pfeiffer Georgi of Team DSM competes passing through a cobblestones sector (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx competes passing through a cobblestones sector during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Chantal Van Den Broek-Blaak of Team SD Worx in chase mode (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 23

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 - 2nd Edition - Denain - Roubaix 124,7 km - 16/04/2022 - Team Jumbo-Visma - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Front of the peloton on a cobbled section (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 16 of 23

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 - 2nd Edition - Denain - Roubaix 124,7 km - 16/04/2022 - Elisa Balsamo (ITA - Trek-Segafredo)- photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) at the beginning of Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 17 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx react disappointed in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky talks to SD Worx teammate Chantal Van Den Broek-Blaak, perhaps comparing notes on how hands take a beating on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Lotte Kopecky of Belgium Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx and Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo greet each other in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) exchanges congratulations with Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) at finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates while Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx reacts disappointed on arrival in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky takes second place at the line over Lucinda Brand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates winning surrounded by photographers in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Focus of media at the finish is on winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 Clara Honsinger of United States and Team EF Education Tibco Svb reacts after finishing in the Roubaix Velodrome Vlodrome Andr Ptrieux during the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Clara Honsinger (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) rests at finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 23

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 16 LR Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx on second place race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo holds up her Cobbleston trophy and Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo on third place pose on the podium during the podium ceremony after the 2nd ParisRoubaix 2022 Womens Elite a 1247km one day race from Denain to Roubaix ParisRoubaixFemmes ParisRoubaix on April 16 2022 in Roubaix France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Final podium (L to R): Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx on second place, race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek - Segafredo holds up her Cobbleston trophy and Lucinda Brand of Trek - Segafredo on third place (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 23

Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2022 - 2nd Edition - Denain - Roubaix 124,7 km - 16/04/2022 - Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA - Trek-Segafredo) Lotte Kopecky (BEL - Team SD Worx) Lucinda Brand (NED - Trek-Segafredo) - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek - Segafredo holds up her Cobbleston trophy with Lotte Kopecky in second (left) and Lucinda Brand in third (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) won the second edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes with a long solo. 

After a front group of three with Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was caught with 34 km to go, Longo Borghini counter-attacked and got away on the Templeuve cobblestone sector.

The Italian champion gradually extended her advantage over the chasing group, leading by 41 seconds with 12 seconds to go. Although the chase came closer in the final, Longo Borghini fought back and could celebrate in the Roubaix velodrome, winning 23 seconds ahead of Kopecky who beat Brand in the sprint for second place.

“It is just an unbelievable feeling. It has been a very tough spring for me, I had sinusitis for a month and could not perform the way I wanted. I knew I was worth more than what I was performing, and it was also a little bit frustrating," explained Longo Borghini at the finish.

"It was a hard time, but I need to thank my family, my boyfriend Jacopo [Mosca], my mum, my dad, and my nieces for their trust, they always keep my morale up, and I want to thank Trek-Segafredo because they still had faith in me.

“They brought me here, and I was like ‘I don’t think I’m ready’, and they kept saying ‘you are more than ready, we know you can do it’, and I have to say that they were right. With the sinusitis, I could not breathe, and in cycling, breathing is everything. I had to take one step back in order to take two steps forward; I skipped Amstel and Brabantse Pijl and took a course of antibiotics to get rid of the infection. And in the end, if I feel good, I win,” the winner smiled.

More to come ...

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Latest on Cyclingnews