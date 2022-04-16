Longo Borghini secures solo victory at Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Lukas Knöfler
Sprint for second place taken by Kopecky ahead of Brand at Roubaix Velodrome finish
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) won the second edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes with a long solo.
After a front group of three with Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was caught with 34 km to go, Longo Borghini counter-attacked and got away on the Templeuve cobblestone sector.
The Italian champion gradually extended her advantage over the chasing group, leading by 41 seconds with 12 seconds to go. Although the chase came closer in the final, Longo Borghini fought back and could celebrate in the Roubaix velodrome, winning 23 seconds ahead of Kopecky who beat Brand in the sprint for second place.
“It is just an unbelievable feeling. It has been a very tough spring for me, I had sinusitis for a month and could not perform the way I wanted. I knew I was worth more than what I was performing, and it was also a little bit frustrating," explained Longo Borghini at the finish.
"It was a hard time, but I need to thank my family, my boyfriend Jacopo [Mosca], my mum, my dad, and my nieces for their trust, they always keep my morale up, and I want to thank Trek-Segafredo because they still had faith in me.
“They brought me here, and I was like ‘I don’t think I’m ready’, and they kept saying ‘you are more than ready, we know you can do it’, and I have to say that they were right. With the sinusitis, I could not breathe, and in cycling, breathing is everything. I had to take one step back in order to take two steps forward; I skipped Amstel and Brabantse Pijl and took a course of antibiotics to get rid of the infection. And in the end, if I feel good, I win,” the winner smiled.
More to come ...
