Marianne Vos out of Paris-Roubaix due to COVID-19

Marianne Vos will miss Paris-Roubaix Femmes after she tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the race. The Dutchwoman placed second in the inaugural edition last year after a determined pursuit of lone winner Lizzie Deignan.

“The disappointment is enormous,” Vos said in a statement released by her Jumbo-Visma team on Saturday morning.

“I have been looking forward to this match. When I tested positive this morning, the world came crashing down for a moment. But I support the team's policy. You should not take any risks with your health. I'm going home, I'm taking a rest and I hope I continue to feel good.”

Vos returned the positive test on Saturday morning, just hours before the start of the race, as part of Jumbo-Visma’s daily COVID-19 testing regimen. A second test confirmed the positive case and she will miss Paris-Roubaix.

The rest of Jumbo-Visma’s line-up – Romy Kasper, Coryn Labecki, Linda Riedmann, Teuntje Beekhuis and Riejanne Markus – tested negative and will thus start Paris-Roubaix.

Jumbo-Visma’s team for the Sunday’s men’s race will include Wout van Aert, who missed the Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold Race after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month.