Nokere Koerse Women 2025
|Date
|March 19, 2025
|Distance
|134km
|Start location/time
|Deinze/10:30 CET
|Finish location/time
|Nokere/13:45 CET
|Category
|Pro Series
|2024 Nokere Koerse
|Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
Nokere Koerse Women 2025 information
The sixth edition of the women's Nokere Koerse features 134 kilometres of racing between Deinze and Nokere riddled with 10 climbs, five of which are cobbled. There are 17 kilometres of cobbled roads and a new finish on Waregemsestraat, with riders tackling the Nokereberg from the opposite side as the previous finish was deemed too dangerous.
As it has in the past years, the race begins in at Petegem aan de Leie and hits the Lange Ast climb for the first time at kilometre 14.7. The race heads toward Oudenaarde and takes on the Hellestraat, Holstraat, and Petegemberg before traveling to the finishing circuits.
The final 64.4km cover two local laps in Nokere, which includes a series of cobblestoned sectors that lead to the Nokereberg which the women will cimb twice before the finish.
2025 Nokere Koerse women route
Nokere Koerse Women 2025 start list
Nokere Koerse Women past winners
|Year
|Winner
|2024
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
|2023
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
|2022
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|2021
|Amy Pieterse (Ned) SD Worx
|2019
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
