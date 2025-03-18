Swipe to scroll horizontally Danilith Nokere Koerse Women 2025 Date March 19, 2025 Distance 134km Start location/time Deinze/10:30 CET Finish location/time Nokere/13:45 CET Category Pro Series 2024 Nokere Koerse Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

Belgian Lotte Kopecky of team SD Worx celebrates on the podium after winning Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nokere Koerse Women 2025 information

The sixth edition of the women's Nokere Koerse features 134 kilometres of racing between Deinze and Nokere riddled with 10 climbs, five of which are cobbled. There are 17 kilometres of cobbled roads and a new finish on Waregemsestraat, with riders tackling the Nokereberg from the opposite side as the previous finish was deemed too dangerous.

As it has in the past years, the race begins in at Petegem aan de Leie and hits the Lange Ast climb for the first time at kilometre 14.7. The race heads toward Oudenaarde and takes on the Hellestraat, Holstraat, and Petegemberg before traveling to the finishing circuits.

The final 64.4km cover two local laps in Nokere, which includes a series of cobblestoned sectors that lead to the Nokereberg which the women will cimb twice before the finish.

2025 Nokere Koerse women route

Image 1 of 3 Profile of the 2025 Nokere Koerse The finish circuit The overall map

Nokere Koerse Women 2025 start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Nokere Koerse Women past winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Winner 2024 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 2023 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx 2022 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 2021 Amy Pieterse (Ned) SD Worx 2019 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg