Nokere Koerse 2022

Latest News from the Race
Stages
Nokere Koerse 202216 March 2022 | Nokere | 1.Pro
Elite Men | Deinze - Nokere2022-03-16 195km
Latest Content on the Race
Organisers make changes to Danilith Nokere Koerse route in 2022
By Issy Ronald published
Mark Cavendish says 'just an amateur mistake' took him down at Nokere Koerse
By Cyclingnews published
Ludovic Robeet: Winning when it is difficult is better
By Jackie Tyson published
Nokere Koerse hoping to limit financial losses from COVID-19
By Cyclingnews published
Top News on the Race
Cavendish and Steimle crash at Nokere KoerseUpdated: Separated shoulder, broken rib and concussion for German