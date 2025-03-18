Nokere Koerse 2025
|Date
|March 19, 2025
|Distance
|188.2km
|Start location
|Deinze/12:55 CET
|Finish location
|Nokere/17:25 CET
|Category
|Pro Series
|2024 Nokere Koerse
|Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep)
Nokere Koerse is a midweek Spring Classic that is part of the UCI Pro Series. Taking place on March 19, 2025, the race precedes Milan-San Remo and offers a course suited to strong sprinters.
The 2025 Nokere Koerse differs slightly from 2024 with an approach to the final Nokereberg ascent coming from the opposite direction for safety at the end of the 188.2km route between Deinze and Nokere. The course takes a long route southeast before looping back toward Oudenaarde. The riders have to tackle six climbs before the three local loops in Nokere, each 31.7km long.
Nokere Koerse climbs
Katteberg
Length: 750m
Average grade: 6.2%
Maximum grade: 7%
Varent
Length: 1190m
Average grade: 5.5%
Maximum grade: 9.6%
Hellestraat
Length: 1500 metres
Average grade: 3.8%
Maximum grade: 9.8%
Holstraat
Length: 1000 metres
Average grade: 5.2%
Maximum grade: 12%
Fabriekstraat
Length: 600 metres
Average grade: 5.2%
Maximum grade: 8.5%
Petegemberg
Length: 500 metres
Average grade: 7.6%
Maximum grade: 11%
Lange Ast
Length: 400 metres
Average grade: 5.2%
Maximum grade: 7%
Nokereberg
Length: 350 metres
Average grade: 5.7%
Maximum grade: 7%
Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 start list
