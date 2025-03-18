Nokere Koerse 2025

2025 Nokere Koerse Overview
DateMarch 19, 2025
Distance188.2km
Start locationDeinze/12:55 CET
Finish locationNokere/17:25 CET
CategoryPro Series
2024 Nokere KoerseTim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep)

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 13 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 78th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2024 Mens Elite a 1881km one day race from Deinze to Nokere UCIWT on March 13 2024 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) celebrates winning 2024 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Nokere Koerse climbs

Katteberg

Length: 750m

Average grade: 6.2%

Maximum grade: 7%

Varent

Length: 1190m

Average grade: 5.5%

Maximum grade: 9.6%

Hellestraat

Length: 1500 metres

Average grade: 3.8%

Maximum grade: 9.8%

Holstraat

Length: 1000 metres

Average grade: 5.2%

Maximum grade: 12%

Fabriekstraat

Length: 600 metres

Average grade: 5.2%

Maximum grade: 8.5%

Petegemberg

Length: 500 metres

Average grade: 7.6%

Maximum grade: 11%

Lange Ast

Length: 400 metres

Average grade: 5.2%

Maximum grade: 7%

Nokereberg

Length: 350 metres

Average grade: 5.7%

Maximum grade: 7%

Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 start list

