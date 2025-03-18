Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 Nokere Koerse Overview Date March 19, 2025 Distance 188.2km Start location Deinze/12:55 CET Finish location Nokere/17:25 CET Category Pro Series 2024 Nokere Koerse Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep)

Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) celebrates winning 2024 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Nokere Koerse is a midweek Spring Classic that is part of the UCI Pro Series. Taking place on March 19, 2025, the race precedes Milan-San Remo and offers a course suited to strong sprinters.

The 2025 Nokere Koerse differs slightly from 2024 with an approach to the final Nokereberg ascent coming from the opposite direction for safety at the end of the 188.2km route between Deinze and Nokere. The course takes a long route southeast before looping back toward Oudenaarde. The riders have to tackle six climbs before the three local loops in Nokere, each 31.7km long.

Nokere Koerse climbs

Katteberg

Length: 750m

Average grade: 6.2%

Maximum grade: 7%

Varent

Length: 1190m

Average grade: 5.5%

Maximum grade: 9.6%

Hellestraat

Length: 1500 metres

Average grade: 3.8%

Maximum grade: 9.8%

Holstraat

Length: 1000 metres

Average grade: 5.2%

Maximum grade: 12%

Fabriekstraat

Length: 600 metres

Average grade: 5.2%

Maximum grade: 8.5%

Petegemberg

Length: 500 metres

Average grade: 7.6%

Maximum grade: 11%

Lange Ast

Length: 400 metres

Average grade: 5.2%

Maximum grade: 7%

Nokereberg

Length: 350 metres

Average grade: 5.7%

Maximum grade: 7%

Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 start list

