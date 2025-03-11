Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025
Date
April 2, 2025
Start location
Roeselare
Finish location
Waregem
Distance
184.2km
Start time
12:25 CET
Finish time
16:35 CET
2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen report / How it happened
Neilson Powless scored a major coup in the 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen, shifting a major disadvantage of being in a breakaway with three Visma-Lease a Bike riders including favourite Wout van Aert into a tactical victory.
Dwars door Vlaanderen route
This year's route covers 184.2 kilometers, making it 4.2 km shorter than in 2024. As always, the race begins in Roeselare and concludes in Waregem, just 20 km away on the other side of the motorway. However, along the way, riders venture deep into the Flemish Ardennes, tackling seven cobbled roads and 10 challenging climbs in the iconic terrain that defines these loved Belgian Classics.
Following last year's massive crash, the organisers removed the Kanarieberg climb, and shuffled the other climbs for the 2025 edition.
Full details of the route for the 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen.
Dwars door Vlaanderen start list
Dwars door Vlaanderen teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- INEOS Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Team Picnic PostNL
- Visma-Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- XDS Astana Team
- Israel - PremierTech
- Lotto
- Uno-X Mobility
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Team Flanders-Baloise
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- Wagner Bazin WB
