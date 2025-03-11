Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dwars door Vlaanderen Overview Date April 2, 2025 Start location Roeselare Finish location Waregem Distance 184.2km Start time 12:25 CET Finish time 16:35 CET

Neilson Powless tops the 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen podium with Wout van Aert and Tiesj Benoot (Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen report / How it happened

Neilson Powless scored a major coup in the 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen, shifting a major disadvantage of being in a breakaway with three Visma-Lease a Bike riders including favourite Wout van Aert into a tactical victory.

Dwars door Vlaanderen route

This year's route covers 184.2 kilometers, making it 4.2 km shorter than in 2024. As always, the race begins in Roeselare and concludes in Waregem, just 20 km away on the other side of the motorway. However, along the way, riders venture deep into the Flemish Ardennes, tackling seven cobbled roads and 10 challenging climbs in the iconic terrain that defines these loved Belgian Classics.

Following last year's massive crash, the organisers removed the Kanarieberg climb, and shuffled the other climbs for the 2025 edition.

Full details of the route for the 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Dwars door Vlaanderen start list

Dwars door Vlaanderen teams