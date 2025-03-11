Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025

Dwars door Vlaanderen Overview

Date

April 2, 2025

Start location

Roeselare

Finish location

Waregem

Distance

184.2km

Start time

12:25 CET

Finish time

16:35 CET

WAREGEM BELGIUM APRIL 02 LR Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike on second place race winner Neilson Powless of The United States and Team EF Education EasyPost and Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 79th Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025 Mens Elite a 1842km one day race from Roeselare to Waregem UCIWT on April 02 2025 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Neilson Powless tops the 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen podium with Wout van Aert and Tiesj Benoot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dwars door Vlaanderen route

This year's route covers 184.2 kilometers, making it 4.2 km shorter than in 2024. As always, the race begins in Roeselare and concludes in Waregem, just 20 km away on the other side of the motorway. However, along the way, riders venture deep into the Flemish Ardennes, tackling seven cobbled roads and 10 challenging climbs in the iconic terrain that defines these loved Belgian Classics.

Following last year's massive crash, the organisers removed the Kanarieberg climb, and shuffled the other climbs for the 2025 edition.

Full details of the route for the 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Dwars door Vlaanderen start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Dwars door Vlaanderen teams

  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Arkea-B&B Hotels
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Cofidis
  • Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
  • EF Education-EasyPost
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • INEOS Grenadiers
  • Intermarché-Wanty
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Movistar Team
  • Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe
  • Soudal Quick-Step
  • Team Jayco AlUla
  • Team Picnic PostNL
  • Visma-Lease a Bike
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • XDS Astana Team
  • Israel - PremierTech
  • Lotto
  • Uno-X Mobility
  • Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
  • Team Flanders-Baloise
  • Tudor Pro Cycling Team
  • Wagner Bazin WB
