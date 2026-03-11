Swipe to scroll horizontally Dwars door Vlaanderen 2026 route summary Distance 185 kilometres Start Roeselare, Belgium Finish Waregem, Belgium Start time 11:55 CET Finish time 16:05 CET

The 2026 edition of Dwars Door Vlaanderen presents a modified course with two new climbs across the Flemish Ardennes. On the Wednesday before the Tour of Flanders, the men will start from the Stationsplein in Roeselare for 185km to Verbindingsweg in Waregem and face a total of 12 climbs, two more than 2025, and seven cobblestone sections.

Climbing begins 21km earlier than last year with 47.7km covered, with a return of Hellestraat after an absence last year. The real "hill zone" gets underway over the familiar next four climbs, which begin another 18km later at Volkegemberg.

The ascents at Berg Ten Houte, Côte de Trieu, and Hotond then follow, and the peloton arrives at the second new climb for this year with 77km to go, the Onderbossenaarstraat. This section ramps up to 10% on the lower section of the 1.4km climb, which uses a flank of the Taaienberg with a long spur.

The peloton will return for double ascents of Berg Ten Houte, Côte de Trieu, and Hotond, plus twice over the cobblestones of Mariaborrestraat as the finish circuit approaches. The familiar finish includes the double loop via Nokereberg and Herlegemstraat.

Dwars door Vlaanderen - Everything you need to know

Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2026 climbs

Hellestraat, at km. 47.7 (136.9km to go) Volkegemberg, at km. 65.7 (118.9km to go) Berg Ten Houte, at km. 76 (108.5km to go) Knokteberg-Trieu, at km. 93 (91.6km to go) Hotond, at km. 96.7 (87.9km to go) Onderbossenaarstraat, at km. 106.9 (77.7km to go) Berg Ten Houte, at km. 113 (71.6km to go) Knokteberg-Trieu, at km. 129.9 (54.7km to go) Hotond, at km. 133.6 (51km to go) Eikenberg, at km. 145.5 (39.1km to go) Nokereberg, at km. 162.8 (21.8km to go) Nokereberg, at km. 175.4 (9.2km to go)

Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2026 cobbled sectors

Holleweg, at km. 65.8 (118.8km to go) - 3km earlier Maria Borrestraat, at km. 103.2 (81.4km to go) Maria Borrestraat, at km. 140.1 (44.5km to go) Doorn, at km. 154.5 (30.1km to go) Huisepontweg, at km. 157.7 (26.9km to go) Herlegemstraat, at km. 165.5 (19.1km to go) Herlegemstraat, at km. 178.3 (6.3km to go)