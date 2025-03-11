Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025 Route
|Distance
|184.2 kilometres
|Start
|Roeselare, Belgium
|Finish
|Waregem, Belgium
|Start time
|12:25 CET
|Finish time
|16:34 CET
Beginning in Roeselare, this year’s route covers 184.2 kilometers, making it 4.2 km shorter than in 2024 before concluding in Waregem, just 20 km away on the other side of the motorway.
After a massive crash which took down Wout van Aert, Jasper Stuyven, Biniam Girmay and Mads Pedersen among others in 2024, the organisers removed the Kanarieberg climb and its approach from the course, and shuffled the order of the ascents.
In addition to Kanarieberg, the climbs of Hellestraat, Kortekeer and Ladeuze were also removed, as well as the Varentstraat cobbled sector. Kortekeer will be replaced by a second ascent of Berg Ten Houte, while Ladeuze will be replaced by the Eikenberg.
A flat start should see a breakaway form before the peloton hits the 'hill zone' after 68.3km, starting with the Volkegemberg. The route includes the double passage on the Berg Ten Houte, Knokteberg-Trieu, the Hotond, and the Nokereberg.Cobble sectors include the Huisepontweg, and two times the Maria Borrestraat and the Herlegemstraat.
The course for the 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen includes a total of 10 climbs, two less than the previous year, and seven cobblestone sections.
Dwars door Vlaanderen - Everything you need to know
Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025 climbs
- Volkegemberg, 68.3km (115.9km to go)
- Berg Ten Houte, 79km (105.5km to go)
- Knokteberg-Trieu, 93.1km (91.1km to go)
- Hotond, 96.8km (87.4km to go)
- Berg Ten Houte, 115.1km (69.1km to go)
- Knokteberg-Trieu, 129.2km (55km to go)
- Hotond, 132.9km (51.3km to go)
- Eikenberg, 144.8km (39.4km to go)
- Nokereberg, 162km (22.2km to go)
- Nokereberg, 174.6km (9.6km to go)
Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025 cobbled sectors
- Holleweg, 68.8km (115.9km to go)
- Maria Borrestraat, 103.3km (80.9km to go)
- Maria Borrestraat, 139.4km (44.8km to go)
- Doorn, 153.7km (30.5km to go)
- Huisepontweg, 157km (27.2km to go)
- Herlegemstraat, 164.7km (19.5km to go)
- Herlegemstraat, 177.5km (6.7km to go)
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'I don't consider myself the best sprinter in the world' - Jonathan Milan is modest but not scared of major rival Tim MerlierLidl-Trek's gentleman sprinter wins at Tirreno-Adriatico after textbook lead out and dive into last corner
-
Get your bike ready for summer riding with the Muc-Off Ultimate Cleaning Kit – it's got 27% off at Amazon and is packed with all the best bike cleaning essentialsHave your bike looking showroom fresh, running smooth and save some cash with this Amazon deal
-
Specialized rolls out five brand new road and gravel tyresFive new tyres covering performance road through to gravel adventure riding, plus new branding across the range
-
Mathieu van der Poel's bike: A custom painted, special edition Canyon AeroadVan der Poel is riding a very eye-catching Canyon Aeroad at Tirreno Adriatico