Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025 Route

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dwars door Vlaanderen route summary Distance 184.2 kilometres Start Roeselare, Belgium Finish Waregem, Belgium Start time 12:25 CET Finish time 16:34 CET

Beginning in Roeselare, this year’s route covers 184.2 kilometers, making it 4.2 km shorter than in 2024 before concluding in Waregem, just 20 km away on the other side of the motorway.

After a massive crash which took down Wout van Aert, Jasper Stuyven, Biniam Girmay and Mads Pedersen among others in 2024, the organisers removed the Kanarieberg climb and its approach from the course, and shuffled the order of the ascents.

In addition to Kanarieberg, the climbs of Hellestraat, Kortekeer and Ladeuze were also removed, as well as the Varentstraat cobbled sector. Kortekeer will be replaced by a second ascent of Berg Ten Houte, while Ladeuze will be replaced by the Eikenberg.

A flat start should see a breakaway form before the peloton hits the 'hill zone' after 68.3km, starting with the Volkegemberg. The route includes the double passage on the Berg Ten Houte, Knokteberg-Trieu, the Hotond, and the Nokereberg.Cobble sectors include the Huisepontweg, and two times the Maria Borrestraat and the Herlegemstraat.

The course for the 2025 Dwars door Vlaanderen includes a total of 10 climbs, two less than the previous year, and seven cobblestone sections.

Dwars door Vlaanderen - Everything you need to know

Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025 climbs

Volkegemberg, 68.3km (115.9km to go) Berg Ten Houte, 79km (105.5km to go) Knokteberg-Trieu, 93.1km (91.1km to go) Hotond, 96.8km (87.4km to go) Berg Ten Houte, 115.1km (69.1km to go) Knokteberg-Trieu, 129.2km (55km to go) Hotond, 132.9km (51.3km to go) Eikenberg, 144.8km (39.4km to go) Nokereberg, 162km (22.2km to go) Nokereberg, 174.6km (9.6km to go)

Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025 cobbled sectors