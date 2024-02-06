Second-placed Jonas Abrahamsen, race winner Matteo Jorgenson and third-placed Stefan Küng (left to right) on the podium of Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dwars door Vlaanderen Overview Date March 27, 2024 Start location Roeselare Finish location Waregem Distance 188.6km Start time 12:05 CET Finish time 16:31 CET Previous edition 2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen 2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) continued his upward trajectory, winning Dwars door Vlaanderen after escaping solo from a select lead group in the final 10 kilometres.

The victory made up somewhat for a crash that took down Wout van Aert and knocked the Belgian out of the rest of the Classics with a broken collarbone, ruining his ambitions to win the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) sprinted to second ahead of Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ).

Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 Results

