Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024
|Date
|March 27, 2024
|Start location
|Roeselare
|Finish location
|Waregem
|Distance
|188.6km
|Start time
|12:05 CET
|Finish time
|16:31 CET
|Previous edition
|2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen
|2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen winner
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) continued his upward trajectory, winning Dwars door Vlaanderen after escaping solo from a select lead group in the final 10 kilometres.
The victory made up somewhat for a crash that took down Wout van Aert and knocked the Belgian out of the rest of the Classics with a broken collarbone, ruining his ambitions to win the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.
Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) sprinted to second ahead of Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ).
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the Dwars door Vlaanderen with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 Results
Data powered by FirstCycling
