Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024

Race-homes
By published
Second-placed Jonas Abrahamsen, race winner Matteo Jorgenson and third-placed Stefan Küng (left to right) on the podium of Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024
Second-placed Jonas Abrahamsen, race winner Matteo Jorgenson and third-placed Stefan Küng (left to right) on the podium of Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Dwars door Vlaanderen Overview
DateMarch 27, 2024
Start locationRoeselare
Finish locationWaregem
Distance188.6km
Start time12:05 CET
Finish time16:31 CET
Previous edition2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen
2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen winnerChristophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) continued his upward trajectory, winning Dwars door Vlaanderen after escaping solo from a select lead group in the final 10 kilometres.

Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) sprinted to second ahead of Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ).

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the Dwars door Vlaanderen with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 Results

Data powered by FirstCycling

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.