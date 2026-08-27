Shirin van Anrooij makes 'bold switch' to Canyon-SRAM, with transfer to come into force before 2026 is over

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Multi-talented Dutchwoman to move teams after seven years at Lidl-Trek

AMOREBIETA-ETXANO, SPAIN - MAY 16: Shirin van Anrooij of Netherlands and Team Lidl - Trek attacks during the 5th Itzulia Women 2026, Stage 2 a 138km stage from Abadino to Amorebieta-Etxano / #UCIWWT / on May 16, 2026 in Amorebieta-Etxano, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Van Anrooij has been with Trek for seven seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

In one of the big moves of this season's transfer market, Shirin van Anrooij will move from Lidl-Trek to Canyon-SRAM, and will pull on her new colours before the year is done.

The 24-year-old Dutchwoman has spent the first six seasons of her career with Lidl-Trek, establishing herself as one of the world's top Classics riders with victory in the 2023 Trofeo Alfredo Binda and podiums in the likes of the Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold Race.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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