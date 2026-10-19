Decathlon CMA CGM women's team takes shape as riders make cyclo-cross debut

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British, French and Australian riders on their way to young new ProTeam for 2027

Zoe Roche at the 2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships
Zoe Roche will race for the team in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riders set for the Decathlon CMA CGM women's team made their debuts in team colours this weekend, with the Decathlon jersey on show at cyclo-cross races in Great Britain and Switzerland.

The full line-up for the women's road team has not yet been officially announced, but Zoe Roche and Laly Pichon both raced for the Decathlon CMA CGM cyclo-cross squad this weekend, and are set to ride for the ProTeam on the road next season.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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