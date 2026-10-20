'She has the engine, and she has the instincts' - Bodine Vollering steps up to the WorldTour with EF Education-Oatly

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'They have a balance between fun and achieving results. I think it’s a really nice environment' says Vollering

Bodine Vollering in close up racing In Flanders Fields
Bodine Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Bodine Vollering is set to step up to the WorldTour with EF Education-Oatly starting in 2025. The Dutch rider aims to continue her development after spending two seasons with the ProTeam VolkerWessels Cycling Team.

“I talked with Esra. The way she spoke about the vision of the team, the way she selected this group of riders, what she’s trying to achieve with them is all to get the best possible results. It’s not just taking a rider and then replacing her after two years. The team has long-term goals, and how they approach everything is really nice. With these conversations, wow, it really woke something in me,” Vollering said.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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