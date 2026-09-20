UCI Gravel World Series: Tiffany Cromwell dominates Tartu Bike Marathon as Lukas Malezsewski wins men's race in five-man sprint

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The Estonian race was a new addition to the Gravel World Series on Saturday

Tiffany Cromwell celebrates as she crosses the line to win the Tartu Bike Marathon
(Image credit: UCI Gravel World Series)

Tiffany Cromwell issued a dominant display to win the Tartu Bike Marathon on Saturday, with Lukas Malezsewski taking out the men's race in a five-man sprint, as the Estonian off-road race made its debut as part of the UCI Gravel World Series.

It was a busy weekend of Gravel World Series racing, with events in Girona and in California on the same day.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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