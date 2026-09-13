Arvid de Klijn sprints to glory at the GP de Fourmies

Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor) won the GP de Fourmies for the second time in his career after proving to be the strongest from the mass sprint finish to end the 200km one-day race.

The Dutchman beat Tobias Müller (Unibet Rose Rockets) and Ethan Vernon (NSN) to the line at the head of the peloton, while Pavel Bittner (Picnic-PostNL) and Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello.Q36.5) rounded out the top five.

The victory marks De Kleijn's first in almost a year, with his most recent triumph coming at the Tour de Langkawi last October

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The day's breakaway was caught 35km from the line, with Javier Serrano (Polti-VisitMalta) the strongest of the group and the final survivor of the five-man move.

From there, it was always going to be a sprint finish given the nature of the course and multiple teams interested in a bunch finish. That didn't put off several attackers, including Clément Dubois (Van Rysel Roubaix), Florian Sénéchal (Alpecin-Premier Tech), and Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility), however.

In the end, none of the attacks managed to get clear of the surging peloton, and so it was teams including Soudal-QuickStep and Uno-X Mobility who led the way to the line for the sprint finish.

A crash in the peloton 400 metres from the line didn't disrupt those at the very front, including De Kleijn, who possessed the fastest finish from a large group to take his 19th career victoryt

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