Arvid de Klijn sprints to glory at the GP de Fourmies

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Dutchman beats Tobias Müller and Ethan Vernon to the line in French one-dayer

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - 2024/10/03: Arvid de Kleijn from Tudor Pro Cycling Team seen during the warm up session for Stage 5 of the Le Tour De Langkawi. Le Tour De Langkawi 2024 is a road cycling stage rage which is part of 2024 UCI ProSeries. This is the 28th edition of tour de Langkawi and it will held from 29th September until 6th October. (Photo by Faris Hadziq/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Arvid de Kleijn was the quickest finisher in Fourmies (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor) won the GP de Fourmies for the second time in his career after proving to be the strongest from the mass sprint finish to end the 200km one-day race.

The Dutchman beat Tobias Müller (Unibet Rose Rockets) and Ethan Vernon (NSN) to the line at the head of the peloton, while Pavel Bittner (Picnic-PostNL) and Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello.Q36.5) rounded out the top five.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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