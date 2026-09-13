Arvid de Klijn sprints to glory at the GP de Fourmies
Dutchman beats Tobias Müller and Ethan Vernon to the line in French one-dayer
Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor) won the GP de Fourmies for the second time in his career after proving to be the strongest from the mass sprint finish to end the 200km one-day race.
The Dutchman beat Tobias Müller (Unibet Rose Rockets) and Ethan Vernon (NSN) to the line at the head of the peloton, while Pavel Bittner (Picnic-PostNL) and Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello.Q36.5) rounded out the top five.
The victory marks De Kleijn's first in almost a year, with his most recent triumph coming at the Tour de Langkawi last October
The day's breakaway was caught 35km from the line, with Javier Serrano (Polti-VisitMalta) the strongest of the group and the final survivor of the five-man move.
From there, it was always going to be a sprint finish given the nature of the course and multiple teams interested in a bunch finish. That didn't put off several attackers, including Clément Dubois (Van Rysel Roubaix), Florian Sénéchal (Alpecin-Premier Tech), and Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility), however.
In the end, none of the attacks managed to get clear of the surging peloton, and so it was teams including Soudal-QuickStep and Uno-X Mobility who led the way to the line for the sprint finish.
A crash in the peloton 400 metres from the line didn't disrupt those at the very front, including De Kleijn, who possessed the fastest finish from a large group to take his 19th career victoryt
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT
|
4:29:05
|
2
|
Tobias Müller (Ger) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling Team WTT
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Pavel Bittner (Cze) Picnic PostNL WTT
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta PRT
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Alexander Konijn (Ned) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur CTM
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Robbe Ghys (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Tim Marsman (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Matys Grisel (Fra) Lotto-Intermarché WTT
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis PRT
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Similien Hamon (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy CTM
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Henrik Pedersen
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Jason Tesson (Fra) Totalenergies PRT
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Jake Stewart (GBr) NSN Cycling Team WTT
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Killian Theot (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix CTM
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) NSN Cycling Team WTT
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Emils Liepins (Lat) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Tommaso Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta PRT
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Mathias Sanlaville (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy CTM
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Sam Bennett (Irl) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Dario Igor Belletta (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta PRT
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Léandre Lozouet (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy CTM
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Ferre Geeraerts (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise PRT
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Maël Guegan (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy CTM
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Florian Dauphin (Fra) Totalenergies PRT
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93 CTM
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Carl-Frederik Bévort (Den) Uno-X Mobility WTT
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep WTT
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Wessel Mouris (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise PRT
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|
34
|
Gabriele Raccagni (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta PRT
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
35
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Kiaan Watts (NZl) Nsn Development Team CTM
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Senne Thonnon (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise PRT
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Joris Chaussinand (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy CTM
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Karsten Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Olav Kooij (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Louis Hardouin (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix CTM
|
0:00:12
|
42
|
Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Camille Charret (Fra) Cofidis PRT
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis PRT
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Matteo Milan (Ita) Groupama-FDJ United WTT
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Luca Mozzato (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Juan David Sierra (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 CTM
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Jean Loup Fayolle (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy CTM
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
51
|
Mathieu Kockelmann (Lux) Lotto-Intermarché WTT
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Axel Bouquet (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93 CTM
|
0:00:19
|
53
|
Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur CTM
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Cees Bol (Ned) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
58
|
Samuel Leroux (Fra) Totalenergies PRT
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
59
|
Martijn Rasenberg (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
60
|
Jens Verbrugghe (Bel) Nsn Development Team CTM
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
61
|
Yohann Simon (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93 CTM
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cofidis PRT
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
63
|
Clément Davy (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur CTM
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
64
|
Frederik Frison (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
65
|
Baptiste Gillet (Fra) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur CTM
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
66
|
Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
67
|
Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies PRT
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
68
|
Joppe Heremans (Bel) Van Rysel Roubaix CTM
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
69
|
Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies PRT
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
70
|
Mathis Avondts (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg CTM
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
71
|
Evan Pavis (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie CTM
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
72
|
Daniel Smajkic Årnes (Nor) Van Rysel Roubaix CTM
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
73
|
Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix CTM
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
74
|
Lucas Beneteau (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93 CTM
|
0:00:25
|
75
|
Stanisław Aniołkowski (Pol) Cofidis PRT
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
76
|
John Degenkolb (Ger) Picnic PostNL WTT
|
0:00:40
|
77
|
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
78
|
Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis PRT
|
0:00:44
|
79
|
Milan Van Den Haute (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise PRT
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
80
|
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Picnic PostNL WTT
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
81
|
Blake Agnoletto (Aus) Groupama-FDJ United CTM
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
82
|
Jules Vaugrenard
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
83
|
Ceriel Desal (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team CTM
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
84
|
Jonas Geens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
85
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise PRT
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
86
|
Finn O'Brien (GBr) Development Team Picnic Postnl CTM
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
87
|
Maxence Place (Bel) Aarco CTM
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
88
|
Laurens Huys (Bel) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur CTM
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
89
|
Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis PRT
|
0:00:48
|
90
|
Antoine L'Hote (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|
91
|
Blume William Levy (Den) Uno-X Mobility WTT
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
92
|
Gil Gelders (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT
|
0:00:50
|
93
|
Bert Bolle (Bel) Volkerwessels CTM
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
94
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
95
|
Marco Haller (Aut) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
96
|
Léandre Huck (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix CTM
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
97
|
Aime De Gendt (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
98
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep WTT
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
99
|
Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT
|
0:00:55
|
100
|
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility WTT
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
101
|
Joran Wyseure (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Development Team CTM
|
0:00:56
|
102
|
Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT
|
0:01:11
|
103
|
Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United WTT
|Row 102 - Cell 2
|
104
|
Florian Senechal (Fra) Alpecin-Premier Tech WTT
|
0:01:38
|
105
|
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché WTT
|
0:01:46
|
106
|
Stan Dewulf (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM WTT
|Row 105 - Cell 2
|
107
|
Clément Dubois
|Row 106 - Cell 2
|
108
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché WTT
|
0:01:53
|
109
|
Liam Slock (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché WTT
|Row 108 - Cell 2
|
110
|
Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta PRT
|
0:01:54
|
111
|
Gabriele Bessega (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta PRT
|Row 110 - Cell 2
|
112
|
Javier Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta PRT
|
0:02:04
|
113
|
Matis Louvel (Fra) NSN Cycling Team WTT
|
0:02:12
|
114
|
Christiaan Van Rees (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl CTM
|
0:03:31
|
115
|
Carter Guichard (NZl) Nice Metropole Cote D'Azur CTM
|
0:05:13
|
116
|
Théo Delacroix (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93 CTM
|
0:05:34
|
117
|
Brem Deman (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise PRT
|Row 116 - Cell 2
|
118
|
Émilien Jacquelin
|
0:06:26
|
119
|
Colin Savioz (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
120
|
Joseph Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 PRT
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93 CTM
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Noah Ramsay (Can) Alpecin-Premier Tech Development Team CTM
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alexys Brunel (Fra) Totalenergies PRT
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Karl Sagnier (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United CTM
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lewis Bower (NZl) Groupama-FDJ United WTT
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Niklas Märkl (Ger) Picnic PostNL WTT
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Tuur Dens (Bel) Team Flanders- Baloise PRT
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ryan Mullen (Irl) NSN Cycling Team WTT
|Row 127 - Cell 2
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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