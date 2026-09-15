Tom Pidcock, Zoe Backstedt, Cat Ferguson lead the line as Great Britain confirms squads for UCI Road World Championships

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Team GB take a strong group with rainbow hopes in multiple races

Tom Pidcock and Fred Wright during a group ride at a Great Britain team camp
(Image credit: SW Pix / swpix.com)
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Great Britain has finalised its squads for the upcoming UCI Road World Championships, where Tom Pidcock, Zoe Backstedt, and Cat Ferguson will lead the charge for rainbow jerseys in Montréal, Canada.

GB is one of the last major nations to announce its line-ups for the eight days of racing that begin this coming Sunday, but it has now revealed what performance director Stephen Park describes as "a highly competitive squad".

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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