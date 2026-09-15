Tom Pidcock, Zoe Backstedt, Cat Ferguson lead the line as Great Britain confirms squads for UCI Road World Championships

Great Britain has finalised its squads for the upcoming UCI Road World Championships, where Tom Pidcock, Zoe Backstedt, and Cat Ferguson will lead the charge for rainbow jerseys in Montréal, Canada.

GB is one of the last major nations to announce its line-ups for the eight days of racing that begin this coming Sunday, but it has now revealed what performance director Stephen Park describes as "a highly competitive squad".

Tom Pidcock leads the line in the elite men's road race, the 27-year-old star a genuine contender in a field blown open by the absence of the reigning champion Tadej Pogačar.

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Adam Yates, a decorated hilly Classics rider and a teammate of Pogačar's at UAE Team Emirates-XRG, will also enjoy a protected leadership role, while the rest of the squad is geared towards support roles.

Oscar Onley has been included after placing fifth overall at the Vuelta a España, as has a breakout star from the Spanish Grand Tour, Callum Thornley, who came within a whisker of winning the stage 18 time trial.

National road race champion Fred Wright has made the boat, as have Mark Donovan, Finlay Pickering, and James Shaw.

Ethan Hayter, who almost beat Pogačar to win the short opening time trial at the Vuelta, has also been included in the elite men's squad but only for the time trial, where Thornley will take the other of the two spots.

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As for the elite women's squad, Backstedt takes aim at both the road race and the time trial as she steps up to the elite level for the first time at the World Championships. Still only 21, she pulled off the junior road race and time trial world title double in 2022, and she won the U23 time trial world title last year. Now, she steps up to lead the line at the highest level.

Backstedt is joined in the elite women's road race squad by Lauren Dickson, who has impressed in the service of Demi Vollering at FDJ United-SUEZ this season, and by the former Paris-Roubaix podium finisher Pfeiffer Georgi. Josie Nelson, Flora Perkins, and Anna Henderson round out the six-woman road race squad.

Despite being the Olympic silver medallist in the discipline, Henderson will not take the second time trial spot alongside Backstedt; instead that goes to a surprise selection in Anna Morris. The Welshwoman is primarily known for her exploits on the track and doesn't ride for an international road team, but was second in the national championships time trial in June and has earned a call-up to her first Road World Championships at the age of 31.

The big British prospect, Cat Ferguson returns to action after a long injury lay-off to target rainbow jerseys in the U23 ranks. Ferguson did the road race - time trial double at junior level in 2024, two years after Backstedt, and turned pro with Movistar the following year.

Her 2026 campaign started strongly but she has not raced since fracturing her ankle on the opening day of the Giro d'Italia Women in late May.

In the men's U23 ranks, Ben Wiggins will ride the time trial as well as the road race, where Elliot Rowe, who was the best young rider at the recent Tour of Britain, is one to watch.

Great Britain's squad in full

Elite Men

Mark Donovan

Ethan Hayter (time trial only)

Oscar Onley

Finlay Pickering

Tom Pidcock

James Shaw

Callum Thornley (road race + time trial)

Fred Wright

Adam Yates

Elite Women

Zoe Backstedt (road race + time trial)

Lauren Dickson

Pfeiffer Georgi

Anna Henderson

Anna Morris (time trial only)

Josie Nelson

Flora Perkins

U23 Men

Jacob Bush

Mattie Dodd

Elliot Rowe

Will Smith

Ben Wiggins

U23 Women

Cat Ferguson

Abi Miller

Awen Roberts

Imogen Wolff

Morven Yeoman

Junior Men

Leon Atkins

Gus Dutton

Finlay Storrie

Dexter Townsend

Evander Wishart

Junior Women

Aalia Clay

Peggy Knox

Gabby McHugh

Zoe Roche

Melanie Rowe

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