Pointe du Raz Ladies Classic: Nina Berton swipes victory from breakaway duo on final 50 metres in Plouhinec
Paula Blasi second, Célia Gery third in frantic finish at Brittany one-day race
Nina Berton (EF Education-Oatly) rushed past a breakaway duo for her second victory of the season at Pointe du Raz Ladies Classic.
The Luxembourg time trial champion went long to blast her way from a chase group to catch and swoop past Paula Blasi (UAE Team L'IMAD) and Célia Gery (FDJ United-SUEZ), who went second and third, respectively.
Blasi and Gery were the final pair from a trio, that included Rosita Reijnhout (Visma-Lease a Bike), who rode at the front of the race for the final 20km, only losing the chance for victory in the final 50 metres to Berton.
"Out of the last corner, we were maybe 50 meters behind the two [Blasi and Gery]. After the job the whole team had done all day, I knew I had to finish it off - there was no other option," Berton said in a team statement.
"So I started my sprint, because I knew I could get in the draft of the two in front. I used that to rest a bit, then did another kick to the line. And it worked. I think I was in the saddle almost the whole time - maybe out of it for three seconds when I was accelerating. When I crossed the line I was just like - what the heck?
"And then I was so tired, so I just went and sat on the grass and drank a lot of water. Then Cédrine came over and I started to realize it a bit more. Mostly I was just happy for the team that we finished it off."
Can the breakaway stay away?
The 129.5km Pro-level one-day race, part of the Coupe de France series, began in Ponte du Raz and was headed for the same finish line in Plouhinec from the day before. After a few false attacks, Megan Jastrab's (UAE Team L'IMAD) acceleration worked 50km into the day's effort, and she was followed by Amber Kraak (FDJ United-SUEZ). Sadnik (Visma-Lease a Bike) joined 2km later.
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Fresh off a late move to join the breakaway on Saturday and finish sixth at the Finistère Ladies Classic, Kraak didn't wait Sunday. The trio charged on to make the first pass of the finish line, with six more to go, with 1:52 over solo chaser Anouska Koster (Uno-X Mobility), who was trying to get more than 10 seconds she had on the peloton.
The high pace from two of the three intermediate sprints, packed 12km apart just before the finish circuit began, saw the peloton's size reduced to under 50 of the 113 riders.
Each circuit was just short of 10km and included three sections of pave along the 4km climb with 4% gradient that led to the finish line. The trio held a steady gap on the next two laps.
With 28km to go, the gap began to collapse, now a peloton of close to 25 riders bearing down 25 seconds behind, EF Education-Oatly at the front.
The complexion of the race changed 5km later on the fifth full circuit, with the trio at the front replaced by an attacking duo of Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team L'IMAD) and Célia Gery (FDJ United-SUEZ). They were then joined by four more riders - Gery's teammate Eva Van Agt, Longo Borghini's teammate Paula Blasi and Visma pair Rosita Reijnhout and a rejuvenated Sadnik.
Crossing the finish line for the final two passes, just 18km to go, Gery, Blasi and Reijnhout struck out as a trio. The soon gained 40 seconds on a splintered peloton.
Through the finish line for a final pass on the pave sections and back to complete the circuit, Gery, Blasi and Reijnhout held a 25-second lead. Several small chase groups merged and a pack of 15 riders went on a locomotive-style charge to close down that time, EF Education-Oatly and Cofidis with two riders each and Ma Petite Entreprise with three. The teams for the leaders had riders in the group as well, including Visma-Lease a Bike with Saturday's sprint winner Sarah Van Dam.
Sensing the rush of chasers from behind, Gery was the first at the front to accelerate just before the final cobbles, kicking up the dust and saving a chance at a first victory in the French champion's jersey. Blasi was able to work her way across, but the chasers were close by, just six seconds behind.
The French Champion worked with Blasi on the final kilometre, but it wasn't enough to hold off the charge from behind.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly
|
3:30:39
|
2
|
Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team ADQ
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Sarah Van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Cofidis Women Team
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Katharina Sadnik (Aut) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Linda Zanetti (Swi) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:00:09
|
12
|
Léa Stern (Swi) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:00:09
|
13
|
Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:09
|
14
|
Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:00:09
|
15
|
Celia Le Mouel (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:00:24
|
16
|
Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team ADQ
|
0:01:04
|
17
|
Giada Silo (Ita) Uae Development Team
|
0:01:20
|
18
|
Elyne Roussel (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
|
0:02:03
|
19
|
Eva Van Agt (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:03:12
|
20
|
Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:04:51
|
21
|
Emilie Alberte Greve (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:04:51
|
22
|
Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:04:51
|
23
|
Justine Gegu (Fra) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|
0:04:51
|
24
|
Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|
0:04:51
|
25
|
Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|
0:04:51
|
26
|
Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|
0:04:51
|
27
|
Megan Jastrab (USA) UAE Team ADQ
|
0:04:59
|
28
|
Minke Solbjørk Anderson (Den) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:08:18
|
29
|
Marlen Clara Rojas Lescot (Fra)
|
0:10:06
|
30
|
Camilla Rånes Bye (Nor) Minimax Cycling Team
|
0:10:06
|
31
|
Clara Lundmark (Swe) Minimax Cycling Team
|
0:10:06
|
32
|
Alex Rawlinson (GBr)
|
0:10:06
|
33
|
Kiara Lylyk (Can) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|
0:10:06
|
34
|
Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|
0:10:06
|
35
|
Ilona Rouat (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:10:06
|
36
|
Solène Marnoni (Fra)
|
0:10:06
|
37
|
Mijntje Geurts (Ned) Cofidis Women Team
|
0:10:06
|
38
|
Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:10:06
|
39
|
Margot Marasco (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|
0:10:06
|
40
|
Stina Kagevi (Swe) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:10:06
|
41
|
Jente Koops (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
0:10:06
|
42
|
Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
|
0:10:06
|
43
|
Ally Marée Wollaston (NZl) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:10:06
|
44
|
Florencia Monsalvez Rojo (Chi) Wcc Team
|
0:10:06
|
DNF
|
Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis Women Team
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Auke De Buysser (Bel) EF Education-Oatly
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mirre Knaven (Ned) EF Education-Oatly
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Eglantine Rayer Girault (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Anna Flynn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sophie Madelaine Leech (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lily Martin (GBr)
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Beth Morrow (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mari Porton (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Human Powered Health
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Human Powered Health
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Irati Aranguren Carbayeda (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Cristina Tonetti (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alison Avoine (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Allison Mrugal (USA) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lea Rondel (Fra) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Constance Valentin (Fra) Mayenne Monbana My Pie
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Inez Cashman (Aus) Meridian Bikebug
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ava Maddison (NZl) Meridian Bikebug
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kirsty Watts (NZl) Meridian Bikebug
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mia Williams (GBr)
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Lauren Bates (Aus) Minimax Cycling Team
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Viivi Turpeinen (Fin)
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Katja Verkerk (Can) Minimax Cycling Team
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Junne Vermeeren (Bel) Minimax Cycling Team
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Charlotte Bouhier (Fra)
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Clémence Chereau (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
India Grangier (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mathilde Tritz (Fra)
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mathilde Huot (Can) Team Abadie Magnan
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Margaux Martinez (Fra) Team Abadie Magnan
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Laury Milette (Can) Team Abadie Magnan
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Alessia Missiaggia (Ita)
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Adèle Normand (Can)
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Léane Tabu (Fra) Team Abadie Magnan
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kylee Hanel (USA)
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Fee Knaven (Ned) Uae Development Team
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jelena Erić (Srb) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mia Gjertsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 91 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Misia Belotti (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Andrea Casagranda (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Elena De Laurentiis (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Emma Gottoli (Ita)
|Row 95 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Vittoria Grassi (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Sonia Rossetti (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Yulduz Hashimi Wcc Team
|Row 98 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kyra Marett (Can)
|Row 99 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Natalie Revelo (Col)
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Janice Stettler (Swi) Wcc Team
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Georgette Vignonfodo (Ben)
|Row 102 - Cell 2
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
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