Pointe du Raz Ladies Classic: Nina Berton swipes victory from breakaway duo on final 50 metres in Plouhinec

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Paula Blasi second, Célia Gery third in frantic finish at Brittany one-day race

Nina Berton of EF Education - Oatly
Nina Berton of EF Education-Oatly (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Nina Berton (EF Education-Oatly) rushed past a breakaway duo for her second victory of the season at Pointe du Raz Ladies Classic.

The Luxembourg time trial champion went long to blast her way from a chase group to catch and swoop past Paula Blasi (UAE Team L'IMAD) and Célia Gery (FDJ United-SUEZ), who went second and third, respectively.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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