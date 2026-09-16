Australian team named for home UCI Gravel World Championships, with Frain, Cromwell and Ovett joined by former national title holders O'Brien, Sens and Harris

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Ella Bloor and Tasman Nankervis also on Nannup elite start list while Brendan Johnston is, at this point, a notable absence

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 11/10/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships, Zuid-Limburg, Netherlands - Women Elite Race - Nicole Frain (Australia)
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The elite teams for Australia at the home 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup on October 10-11 have been announced, with current and former national champions and previous Nannup course winners making the list.

2025 Australian gravel champion and SEVEN winner Mark O'Brien, along with 2023 national champion Connor Sens, will be joining earlier announced starter Freddy Ovett in the elite men's field. Tasman Nankervis, who won the SEVEN UCI Gravel World Series round in Nannup in 2023, will also be on the start line as he bounces back from a mid-season training crash with a kangaroo.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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