'Feels like a bowling ball went into my ribs' – Mass pile-up at Track World Championships sees Lorena Wiebes crash out of Omnium title defence – Video

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Dutch rider says 'My knees are pretty scraped and I also have pain in my ribs and shoulder, but I think the damage after this blow is relatively minor'

UCI Track World Championships - Chongming Shanghai Velodrome, Shanghai, China - Women&#039;s Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4 - Mass Pile up crash during the Women&#039;s Omnium Scratch Race
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)

A mass pile-up crash at the UCI Track World Championships forced defending rainbow jersey holder Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) to abandon the Omnium, coming down hard in the first of four events, the Scratch Race, and taking down more than half of the bunch with her.

Wiebes was riding towards the front of the pack with four laps to go when she was squeezed in between Lara Gillespie (Ireland) and Elisa Balsamo (Italy), causing her bike to slide out from under her as she lost control of the handlebars and hit the deck at high speed. Riding towards the front, 13 of the 24 competing riders ended up crashing as they funnelled down into a pile at the bottom of the banking.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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