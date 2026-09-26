Mass crash shocks peloton during women's road race at World Championships, with defending champion Magdeleine Vallieres and Paula Blasi among affected riders
Several riders receiving medical attention after major incident occured with 95km to go
The elite women's race was affected by a large crash that saw upwards of 15 riders go down with 95km to go at the 180.1km event held at the UCI Road World Championships on Saturday, including defending champion Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada) and Vuelta a España champion Paula Blasi (Spain), who was forced to abandon the race.
"When the race entered the circuit, it was crazy," Blasi said. "People were taking too many risks. Now, there was downhill, and three girls crashed but were all behind, so it just went over. Typical scratches from the road, not too much pain."
148 riders started the race tackling the hilly 180.1km route featuring the closing Mount Royal circuit and eight ascents of the Camillien-Houde climb (2.3km at 6.2%).
The incident happened once the peloton reached the second of eight laps, with the riders coming down 12km into the circuit along Rue Saint-Urbain before turning onto Ave des Pins in the first third of the peloton.
The crash also included Femke de Vries (Netherlands), Daniela Campos (Portugal), Julia Borgström (Sweden), Carina Schrempf (Austria),
Claudette Nyirarukundo (Rwanda), Flora Perkins (Great Britain), Kate Courtney and Grace Arlandson (USA), Marta Jaskulska (Poland), Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Norway), Adèle Normand (Canada), Lauretta Hanson (Australia), and Caroline Andersson (Sweden).
More to follow...
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
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