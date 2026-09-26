Mass crash shocks peloton during women's road race at World Championships, with defending champion Magdeleine Vallieres and Paula Blasi among affected riders

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Several riders receiving medical attention after major incident occured with 95km to go

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) Alison Jackson of Canada, Maggie Coles-Lyster of Canada and Team Canada, Lieke Nooijen and Team Netherlands, Magdeleine Vallieres of Canada and Team Canada prior to the 99th UCI Road World Championships Montreal 2026 - Women Elite Road Race a 180.1km one day race from Brossard to Montreal on September 26, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Vallieres alongside her Canadian teammates at the start this morning in Brossard (Image credit: Getty Images)

The elite women's race was affected by a large crash that saw upwards of 15 riders go down with 95km to go at the 180.1km event held at the UCI Road World Championships on Saturday, including defending champion Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada) and Vuelta a España champion Paula Blasi (Spain), who was forced to abandon the race.

"When the race entered the circuit, it was crazy," Blasi said. "People were taking too many risks. Now, there was downhill, and three girls crashed but were all behind, so it just went over. Typical scratches from the road, not too much pain."

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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