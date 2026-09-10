Demi Vollering set to lead a Dutch women’s 2026 UCI Road World Championship squad surprisingly lacking two former winners

News
By
Published

The Dutch squad will field a typically strong squad with multiple options

Demi Vollering of the Netherlands is crowned European champion for the first time. (Photo by Romain Doucelin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Demi Vollering will hope to repeat her European championships success of 2025 at this year's World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch national coach Laurens ten Dam has announced a strong group for the Elite Women’s road race at the UCI Road World Championships later this month, with Demi Vollering the team’s anointed leader riding both the road race and time trial.

But the team is notable for the absence of two former winners. Three-time champion Marianne Vos and Anna van der Breggen, who won the road and time trial in 2020, were not selected.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.