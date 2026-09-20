UCI Gravel World Series: Rosa Klöser drops Marianne Vos to take solo victory at Sea Otter Europe, as Leon Kaiser sprints to win men's race

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Marianne Vos fades out of leading duo and finishes third in Girona

Rosa Kloser leads Marianne Vos during the Sea Otter Europe Gravel World Series event
(Image credit: Shimano Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava-Girona by Garmin)
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Rosa Klöser (Canyon-Sram-Maap) soloed to victory at Sea Otter Europe in Girona, claiming her first UCI Gravel World Series win this season. In the elite men’s race, Leon Kaiser (Avona) came out on top in a four-way sprint to take the win in Girona, Spain.

Klöser, the Traka 360 winner, claimed the victory in a time of 3:23:18, crossing the line 2:41 ahead of second place, Larissa Hartog (Canyon x DT Swiss All-Terrain Racing). Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) took third with a time of 3:29:47.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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