Mikayla Harvey and Oliver Bleddyn set to strengthen Jayco-AlUla women’s and men’s rosters for next two years

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Olympic gold medallist impressed 'with huge engine' as stagiaire and moves to full-time road with men's WorldTour team

Mikayla Harvey (SD Worx-Protime) prior to stage 2 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women in Roncade
Mikayla Harvey is on the move to Liv-AlUla Jayco in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

GreenEdge Cycling have announced two additions to their structure, with New Zealander Mikayla Harvey joining the Liv-AlUla-Jayco women’s set up and Australian track star Oliver Bleddyn arriving at the men’s Jayco-AlUla squad.

Both riders have signed with the Australian WorldTour teams on two-year contracts, taking them to the end of 2028.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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