GreenEdge Cycling have announced two additions to their structure, with New Zealander Mikayla Harvey joining the Liv-AlUla-Jayco women’s set up and Australian track star Oliver Bleddyn arriving at the men’s Jayco-AlUla squad.

Both riders have signed with the Australian WorldTour teams on two-year contracts, taking them to the end of 2028.

While Bleddyn is best known as a track rider, where his successes include a gold medal in the Team Pursuit at the Paris Olympic Games, the 24-year-old has plenty of experience on the road. This year, he was second in the time trial at both the Australian and Oceania championships and joined the team as a stagiaire with Jayco-AlUla at the start of August. Since then he completed the Arctic Race of Norway, but has struggled since, finishing only one of seven late-season Italian Classics.

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"I’m really excited about what next year can bring. There are some great opportunities ahead and I’m super keen to make the most of them," Belddyn said in a team press release.

"The Tour Down Under would definitely be a special race for me to do. To race at home with this team is an opportunity I’d be really excited about."

The team’s head of performance, Gene Bates, is looking forward to working with Bleddyn, saying, "he has got a huge engine".

"He is a great and enthusiastic young rider and is also gaining a lot of experience on the road, riding as a stagiaire with the team this second half of the 2026 season. We are confident Oliver will be a great addition to the team in many different roles," Bates said.

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Harvey arrives after two years at SD Worx-Protime, and similar stints at UAE Team ADQ and Canyon-SRAM already behind the 28-year-old climber. Working mostly as a domestique, Harvey is able to take her leaders deep into hilly finals, and has the engine to bring breakaways back on flat days.

Though she began this year with second place in both the time trial and road race at the New Zealand nationals, she didn’t start her European season until the Ardennes Classics in April. A crash took her out of the Giro d’Italia Women in June, since then she’s struggled to regain consistency, crashing out of the Classic Lorient Agglomération and the Faun Tour Femmes, where she suffered a concussion.

"I am already looking forward to next season," Harvey said. "I am a rider that has experienced a lot, and I feel like I can add this to the team. Alongside this, I am a rider that is not afraid of trying something and being outside my comfort zone. I love attacking and dynamic racing. Especially looking for breakaways and escaping from the peloton."

The team expect her to play a big role in hilly races, including the chance to race for herself.

"Over the past few seasons, she has played an important support role, but with us she will also have the chance to race for her own ambitions again," said Head Sport Director Wim Stroetinga. "We strongly believe she has the talent and ability to be competing at the front of races and fighting for victories, and we are excited to help her take that next step."

Neither men’s nor women’s programmes have been especially active in this summer’s transfer market, Bleddyn joining Will Holmes as the only two signings to the men’s squad so far. At the same time, not only are they about to lose Luka Mezgec and Luke Durbridge to retirement, and Mauro Schmid to Pinarello-Q36.5, a number of other riders are still to announce their futures with the team.

On the women’s side, Harvey is the only new arrival revealed so far, though Erin Boothman has been promoted from the structure’s Continental development team.

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