Mikkel Honoré joins Jayco AlUla in 2027 with new 'perspective on life and cycling' after heavy crash that left him in intensive care

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29-year-old Dane departs EF Education-EasyPost after four years

Mikkel Frolich Honore of Denmark and Team EF Education - EasyPost attacks during the 105th Tre Valli Varesine 2026 a 196.1km one day race from Busto Arsizio to Varese on October 06, 2026 in Busto Varese, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Honore in action at Tre Valli Varesine 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Danish all-rounder Mikkel Honoré has joined Jayco AlUla for the 2027 season, the Australian WorldTour team announced on Tuesday.

Set to bolster their hilly Classics core, the versatile 29-year-old brings eight years of experience racing at the elite level to his new team, after stints at Deceuninck-QuickStep and most recently EF Education-EasyPost, with whom he has raced since 2023.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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