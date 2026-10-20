Mikkel Honoré joins Jayco AlUla in 2027 with new 'perspective on life and cycling' after heavy crash that left him in intensive care

Danish all-rounder Mikkel Honoré has joined Jayco AlUla for the 2027 season, the Australian WorldTour team announced on Tuesday.

Set to bolster their hilly Classics core, the versatile 29-year-old brings eight years of experience racing at the elite level to his new team, after stints at Deceuninck-QuickStep and most recently EF Education-EasyPost, with whom he has raced since 2023.

Honoré has two professional victories to his name, both from 2021: a stage win at Itzulia Basque Country and a stage win at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali – where he also finished second overall to compatriot Jonas Vingegaard.

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His 2026 season was hit by a horror crash at the Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl, where he suffered fractures to his ribs, vertebrae, and collarbone, alongside a pneumothorax [collapsed lung], and had to spend time in intensive care.

It kept him out of action for three months until September, returning in strong form at the Tour de Luxembourg, where he finished second behind Mathieu van der Poel on the last stage, and at the World Championships, where he was among the leading groups for much of the race en route to 19th in Montreal.

"I am super excited to join the team next year, it means a lot to me, and it is a big point in my career to have such a change and join the mentality and philosophy of Team Jayco AlUla," said Honoré in the announcement.

"Regarding the crash that I had earlier this season, it gave me a completely different perspective on life and cycling. In general I feel much more privileged to be able to do what I love.

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"I think I am enjoying the racing a lot more now than before. I still feel like I have a lot to give with all of my experienced and my own ambitions and I am really looking forward to being part of Team Jayco AlUla and trying to achieve great thing together in the future."

He's the ninth new arrival at Jayco AlUla for next season, after four riders graduated from the Hagens Berman development programme yesterday: Wil Holmes, Ben Wiggins, Jed Smithson, and Adam Rafferty, with Ugo Fabries, Oliver Bleddyn, Alessandro Fancellu, and Sam Welsford already being announced in recent weeks.

Having finished his year by racing at the Tour of Guangxi in China last week, Honoré won't have to wait long to meet his new teammates at training camp in Northern Italy, as they get together before 2027.

Jayco AlUla were one of two men's WorldTour teams not to submit all their essential documents in time for the UCI's October 15 registration deadline, but are seeking top division status for the coming season.

They faced similar delays 12 months ago due to a 'paperwork issue,' but had everything secured by the December deadline so were awarded WorldTour status. At the end of the 2026 road season, they were set to finish as the 14th-ranked men's team, two spots higher than in 2025.

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