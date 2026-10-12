Brodie Chapman announces pregnancy, transfer to Liv-AlUla-Jayco for 2027

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Australian racer set to give birth in April as she joins new team with an eye on 2028 Olympics

Brodie Chapman on the podium as most combative rider prize winner during stage 5 of the Tour de France 2025 (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Brodie Chapman is on the move to Australian squad Liv-AlUla-Jayco for 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian racer Brodie Chapman is heading 'home' with a transfer to Australian squad Liv-AlUla-Jayco for the next two seasons.

The 35-year-old, who has spent the last two seasons with UAE Team L'IMAD, has also announced that she's pregnant with her first child, which is due next April.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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