Brodie Chapman announces pregnancy, transfer to Liv-AlUla-Jayco for 2027

Brodie Chapman is on the move to Australian squad Liv-AlUla-Jayco for 2027

Australian racer Brodie Chapman is heading 'home' with a transfer to Australian squad Liv-AlUla-Jayco for the next two seasons.

The 35-year-old, who has spent the last two seasons with UAE Team L'IMAD, has also announced that she's pregnant with her first child, which is due next April.

Chapman has previously raced with Tibco-SVB, FDJ, and Lidl-Trek, and in recent years has established herself as a powerful engine ready to help out team leaders as well as going for her own results.

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Liv-AlUla-Jayco said that Chapman has her eyes on the time trial at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, noting they will "assist the Australian on and off the bike in one of the most exciting phases of her life and career."

Chapman said that Liv-AlUla-Jayco had offered her "security and unmatched support" towards her upcoming goals, adding that the team's reaction to her pregnancy has been nothing but positive.

"Joining Liv-AlUla-Jayco feels like the perfect choice for me. When I was approached earlier this year, I wasn't out looking for a change, but the prospect put forward by Gene Bates was extremely encouraging and confidence-inspiring," she said.

"The team offered me security and unmatched support towards my time trial ambitions and chances to be the type of racer I aspire to be in my final years as a professional.

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"When I shared the news of my pregnancy with the GreenEdger Cycling management, I was met with genuine joy and support. The team's response exemplifies what should be the status quo in its structure and considerations for female professional athletes. I have no doubt becoming a mother will only add to my strength and ambition."

Chapman has taken 12 pro victories during her career, including both national road and time trial titles as well as GC wins in the Herald Sun Tour and Tour of the Gila.

In recent years she has largely raced in support of other riders on the star-studded UAE Team L'IMAD squad, though she has still carved out her own results, including a stage win at last year's Tour Féminin des Pyrénees, fourth in the time trial at the Rwanda Worlds, and fifth at the Vuelta a Extremadura earlier this season.

Along the way, she's worked with "many of the staff and riders" at Liv-AlUla-Jayco while with the national team, including at the 2024 and 2025 Worlds, where she was part of the TTT mixed relay-winning squad. That should make integration into her new team next year a simple task.

"To finally be able to work with them full time towards some major targets is really exciting. I’m also looking forward to racing alongside younger talent, especially Australian riders, who I hope I can share my experiences of making not only a career, but a fulfilling life overseas while chasing big goals," Chapman said.

"I also anticipate that their ambition and energy will squeeze more out of my potential as well! I love to be part of a team evolving, and GreenEdge has an exciting future ahead."

Wim Stroetinga, head directeur sportif at the Australian squad, said that they'll support Chapman's ambitions towards LA 2028, while they also expect her to provide a boost to their Classics lineup in particular.

"We are committed to giving her all the support she needs as she targets the individual time trial at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games," he said.

"Brodie’s strength and experience in the Classics will provide a boost to our team, and we know she is still highly motivated to achieve more in her career. We believe that together we can achieve some outstanding results in the years ahead."