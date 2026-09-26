'We will just lick our wounds and come back for more' - Kate Courtney's debut at Road World Championships ends early after crash on fastest part of course

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USPro Champion says she was 'in the perfectly wrong place' and caught in mid-race pileup that changed team dynamics

Women Elite Road Race saw Kate Courtney (USA) race two laps with scrapes from a crash, then DNF
USA's Kate Courtney crashed mid-race and discontinued racing after several Mont Royal circuits at the elite women's road race at UCI Road World Championships in Montréal (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

About this time last September, Kate Courtney made history as the first US woman to win the UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships, which was the second rainbow jersey in her career. But this year it was all about the road.

She entered her first USPro Road Nationals event in the summer, won that, and then signed a pro road contract with FDJ United-Suez. Momentum was on her side for a debut at the UCI Road World Championships. Instead of a medal of any colour, she came away with unexpected bruises in black and blue, but a desire to prove her fitness.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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