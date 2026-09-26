'We were always together' - Juliette Berthet says three French riders in the top-10 in Montreal signals a strong future ahead of Haute-Savoie Super Worlds in 2027

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'I have no regrets because the four in front of me were just a bit stronger today' Berthet leads France to the strongest team performance in recent history

Juliette Berthet
Juliette Berthet in Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

France may not have gotten a medal in the elite women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships held in Montreal on Saturday, but Juliette Berthet's fifth-place and the team finishing with three riders in the top-10 marked the building blocks for a promising future, especially ahead of the 'Super Worlds' held in the Haute-Savoie region next summer.

In an interview with Cyclingnews from the mixed zone minutes after crossing the finish line in what has been regarded as one of the most challenging races for the rainbow jersey in recent memory, Berthet said she was proud of her team and had no regrets.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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