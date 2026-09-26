'A top three would be a hole-in-one' - McNulty, Simmons and Jorgenson give USA the best chance in decades for World Championships road race

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Quinn Simmons of United States and Team Lidl - Trek crosses the finish line during the 15th Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec 2026 a 206km one day race in Quebec City (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When a rider like Tom Pidcock points to your elite men's team for the UCI Road World Championships and says, "they probably have the most strength in depth of any team" for Sunday's elite men's road race, that's a big compliment.

The last American rider to win on the same course in the Grand Prix de Montreal, Brandon McNulty, sees the 2026 Worlds as his country's best shot at their first elite men's title since 1993.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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