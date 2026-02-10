'It's not like you can easily replace someone like Simon' – Sepp Kuss to retain same schedule and priorities for 2026 following Yates' sudden retirement

US rider 'really motivated' to return to Giro d'Italia in support of Vingegaard, but may miss Vuelta a España for first time in his career

BIMMAH SINKHOLE, OMAN - FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) William Barta of United States and Tudor Pro Cycling Team and Sepp Kuss of United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete during the 15th Tour of Oman 2026, Stage 1 a 170.9km stage from Ministry of Tourism to Bimmah Sink Hole on February 07, 2026 in Bimmah sinkhole, Oman. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Sepp Kuss in action at the Tour of Oman before illness took him out of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, Sepp Kuss got his 2026 campaign underway at the Tour of Oman, but things took a wrong turn after just two days. The American racer was forced out of the race overnight before Monday's stage 2 due to illness.

Still, Kuss, who opened his account with a 33rd place at the Muscat Classic, remains on course for his main season goals. The Volta a Catalunya is next on his programme in March, before he assists Visma-Lease a Bike leader Jonas Vingegaard as the Dane aims for the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double.

Kuss' Giro-Tour schedule means the 2023 Vuelta a España winner may not appear at the Grand Tour he's raced every year since turning pro back in 2018. It's still a possibility, but Italy and France are the priorities.

At the Tour, where the team will once again face the momentous task of taking on Tadej Pogačar, Vingegaard, Kuss, and Campenaerts are once again the provisional team. Wout van Aert, Matteo Jorgenson, Ben Tulett, and French duo Christophe Laporte and Bruno Armirail are set to fill out the strong eight-man selection.

Kuss was questioned about the relative strength of Visma and rival squads this July, where revamped Lidl-Trek and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teams – led by Juan Ayuso and Remco Evenepoel, respectively – will be among the challengers.

"But that's still different from what we have, which is a really united team. And we also have one of the strongest riders. In the end, that's what you need – a strong leader. We still have that, and we can't look too much at the rest."

