'The Vuelta is going to be arduous, even for Tadej' – UAE performance head warns that nobody, not even Pogačar, will have it easy this summer in Spain

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Performance head Jeroen Swart discusses build-up and possible race strategies for Slovenian in fight for first-ever victory in Vuelta a España

Portrait of Tadej Pogačar
Pogačar is chasing his first Vuelta title this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Such is Tadej Pogačar's success rate that nobody expects anything but victory these days – and since early 2024, there's been little reason to change that particular mantra in cycling.

Back-to-back wins in three Grand Tours, two of them the Tour de France and one the Giro d'Italia, not to mention eight Monuments and two World Championships within that time span alone, do tend to have that effect. And when it comes to the Vuelta a España, even if he hasn't tackled it since 2019, we are expecting an identical scenario of total domination along the roads of Monaco, France, Andorra and, finally, Spain this August and September.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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