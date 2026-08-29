Vuelta a España stage 8 LIVE: Early crash sees multiple riders abandon

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DNF - MATTIA GAFFURI More bad news to report, as Mattia Gaffuri becomes the third rider of the day to abandon. He was one of the men to go down in the incident a few kilometres ago, and was clearly much worse off than Roglič.

Roglič did indeed go down, as evidenced by a small rip in his jersey. He does appear to be riding comfortably, though, and is calmly making his way back towards the peloton.

120KM TO GO A few riders have been held up and are making their way through the convoy back into the peloton. One of those riders is Primož Roglič - he appears unhurt, and it's unclear for now whether he went down. The pace has picked up a bit, but Fernández's lead remains over five minutes.

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130KM TO GO Visma are leading the peloton, but are a distant 5:30 behind Fernández. It's been a subdued start to the stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

DNF - FLORIS VAN TRICHT Unfortunately, there has been a second abandon as a consequence of the crash at the start of the day. NSN's Floris Van Tricht had been making his Grand Tour debut, but finishes in unlucky fashion.

140KM TO GO Fernández has been given a huge lead over the peloton, almost up to 6 minutes. The peloton is taking thins easy, though Visma have taken control of the pace-setting, presumably for their sprinter Matthew Brennan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

DNF - IVAN SOSA We have had a first abandon as a result of the pre-flag crash, and it's Kern Pharma's climber Diego Uriarte. That's a shame as he has been lively at this Vuelta, getting into the break on multiple occasions already. Here was a glimpse of the chaotic aftermath following that incident earlier in the day. 😳 Big crash in the early moments of the stage. Luckily everyone was fine and able to continue after being checked out!😫 ¡Fuerte caída en el principio de la etapa! Por suerte, todos los implicados pueden continuar #LaVuelta26 pic.twitter.com/A0nVLCrgFpAugust 29, 2026

This was the moment at the start of the day when Fernández attacked, ahead of a disinterested peloton He must surely have imagined he'd have so company when he made the move. (Image credit: Getty Images)

150KM TO GO The peloton has already eased up, and allowed Fernández a lead of almost two and a half minutes already. The anticipated battle to get into the break has not materialised; and you wouldn’t expect Fernández to have any chance fending off an entire peloton by himself.

So far it's Burgos Burpellet BH showing most intent. Their rider Sinuhé Fernández has a gap of one minute after attacking from the flag, while his teammate José Luis Faura attempted to join him, before dropping back into the peloton.

OFFICIAL START And they're off! Everyone has regrouped and regathered themselves after the crash, and the race has at last began.

The peloton are still behind the race car, as the start continues to be delayed as a result of the crash. When things finally do kick off, expect a fierce battle for the break, on a day where their hopes of survival feel realistic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a crash in the neutralised zone, which has delayed the official start of the stage. But hopefully we will be racing any moment.

The action is set to kick off any moment, but before it does, be sure to catch up with yesterday's stage, the first at this year's race to be won by the breakaway. Vuelta a España: Andreas Leknessund, Tobias Johannessen solo away from Wout van Aert in Uno-X Mobility 1-2 on stage 7

The four jersey wearers at the start today - Onley, Pogačar, Van Aert and Leknessund. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are off from the unofficial start, short of one rider who finished yesterday. Luca Van Boven has abandoned the race after his nasty crash yesterday. Luca Van Boven suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung because of the nasty crash during stage 7 of La Vuelta, which he courageously managed to finish. Luca will remain in hospital overnight for further observation and will unfortunately not start tomorrow. He will… pic.twitter.com/clsMCFehBLAugust 28, 2026

For the first time since stage five, the sprinters have a chance to go for a stage win today - but it won’t be easy. There’s a tough climb crested within the final 30km, which is hard enough to potentially see some sprinters dropped, to see attacks go clear from the peloton. It’s a well-balanced parcours, that promises to be very exciting Vuelta a España 2026 stage 8 preview - Can Matthew Brennan make it a hat trick of wins in Xeraco?