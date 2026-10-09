Primož Roglič says 'it's possible' Il Lombardia will be the final race of his career

News
By
Published

Slovenian talks open-endedly about his future and says that if he'd won the Vuelta, he would have made the decision to retire

JAEN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 05: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe prior to the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 14 a 154.5km stage from Jaen to Sierra de la Pandera 1816m / #UCIWT / on September 05, 2026 in Jaen, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Primož Roglič will line up at Il Lombardia on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič has revealed that his future is very much up in the air, stating that “it’s possible” that Saturday’s Il Lombardia will be the final race of his decorated career.

The five-time Grand Tour winner, who turns 37 later this month, is coming to the end of his three-year spell at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, and while he has been linked with other teams, nothing has been decided as of yet.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.