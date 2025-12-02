'The main sporting goal is in April, that's clear' – Wout van Aert's cyclocross campaign is all about spring Classics preparation

'We see plenty of room for improvement to rediscover the best version of Wout' says Visma-Lease a Bike head of performance

Belgian Wout van Aert pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race at the cyclocross cycling event in Benidorm, Spain, Sunday 19 January 2025, stage 12/14 in the UCI World Cup competition. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Wout van Aert in action at the 2025 UCI World Cup cyclocross in Benidorm (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following Wout van Aert's winter cyclocross schedule announcement, Visma-Lease a Bike head of performance Mathieu Heijboer has said that his 'cross campaign "is primarily to have fun" with the racing all in service of his main early season 2026 goal, the spring Classics.

On Monday, Visma-Lease a Bike announced that Van Aert will be taking on eight races in December and January, facing off against his eternal rival Mathieu van der Poel on five occasions. It's once again a limited 'cross campaign, but one crafted with a bigger goal in mind.

"The main sporting goal is in April, that's clear. The goal of the cyclocross campaign is primarily to have fun – and to give something back to the fans. It's still Wout's great passion," Heijboer told WielerFlits, before noting that Van Aert is coming into the winter in a stronger position than he did in 2024, where he began training late following his Vuelta a España crash.

Last spring, Van Aert couldn't get the better of Van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar as the pair took home the big titles at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. He and his team will hope for improvement on two fourth places next April, Heijboer said.

