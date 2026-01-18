'It's at the back of my mind' - Fresh from Benidorm victory, Mathieu van der Poel eyes possible Omloop het Nieuwsblad debut in 2026

Dutchman would face long standing rival Wout van Aert in potential Opening Weekend clash

2026 Benidorm World Cup: Mathieu van der Poel celebrates the win
2026 Benidorm World Cup: Mathieu van der Poel celebrates the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning every cyclo-cross race he's taken part in this season for a second year running, it's perhaps no surprise that Mathieu van der Poel is looking for fresh fields to conquer, and after battling for a record-breaking eighth Cyclo-cross World Championships title in early February, the Alpecin-Premier Tech pro could be looking for a new challenge on his road calendar, too.

In an interview with Wielerflits after he conquered the cyclo-cross World Cup round in Benidorm on Sunday with jaw-dropping ease, Van der Poel says he is now considering making his debut at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 28.

Van Aert has already confirmed he'll be starting his season in Opening Weekend, with others on the provisional start list including Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché) and former winner Jasper Stuyven (Soudal-QuickStep).

As for his latest triumph in Benidorm, Van der Poel agreed that the presence of teammate Tibor Del Grosso had helped set things up in the first lap. That was prior to the Dutchman striking out alone as soon as a small gap opened up coming into the first lap finish, when Toon Aerts (Lotto-Intermarché) went over the bars while on Van der Poel's wheel, briefly holding up the pack behind.

