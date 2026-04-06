'I'm missing something' – Mads Pedersen feels impact of injury break at Tour of Flanders but encouraged by still powerful performance

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Lidl-Trek rider takes fifth as build continues toward Paris-Roubaix

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 05: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek competes in the chase group passing through the Oude Kwaremont cobblestones sector while fans cheer during the 110th Tour of Flanders - Ronde van Vlaanderen 2026 - Men&#039;s Elite a 278.6km one day race from Antwerp to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on April 05, 2026 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A return to the podium he stood on last year at the Tour of Flanders may not have been on the cards for Mads Pedersen in 2026, though given the Lidl-Trek rider is still on the build after returning from injury it was hard to be disappointed with a strong fifth as Paris-Roubaix looms.

Pedersen was not far off the pace when winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG laid down a crucial move on the second ascent of the Oude Kwaremont with 55km to go, just dangling off the back of the wheel of Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) as the acceleration continued to bite.

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Still, he held on for fifth behind the race dominating Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe) and Van Aert.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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