'I deliberately got rid of my social media for two weeks' – Remco Evenepoel addresses drama of surprise Tour of Flanders debut and says he wouldn't be starting if victory wasn't possible

News
By published

Belgian places himself below the favourites Pogačar, Van der Poel and Van Aert, but brims with confidence ahead of Sunday's race

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe pictured during a press conference of the Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe cycling team ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen / Tour des Flandres / Tour of Flanders cycling race, Friday 03 April 2026 in Ledegem. The 110th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 5th April. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Evenepoel spoke at a pre-Flanders press conference on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel said he deliberately stayed away from social media in the lead-up to his surprise Tour of Flanders debut announcement on Wednesday, joking with the media in Flemish on Wednesday that he was "able to enjoy in a very relaxed way how we ripped you off."

The shock news of Evenepoel's planned start came out on Wednesday at the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen, after it had been rumoured since November and denied constantly by the Belgian star and his entourage at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Article continues below

His chances for Sunday

While this did form part of his pre-race press moment, the focus was mainly on how Evenepoel could perform on debut, and he didn't hold back when it came to how confident he was.

"Do I feel like I can win? Otherwise, I wouldn't be starting here," he said, before contradicting what his former team boss, Patrick Lefevere, had said earlier in the week about asking Evenepoel year after year to make his debut.

"I told him for so many years to do it, and he didn't," Lefevere told Cyclingnews after Dwars door Vlaanderen. "Now he's gone from us, and he's going to do it."

"It is a race I have wanted to ride for a long time, but that was held back a bit in the past. This year I pushed for it," said Evenepoel, contrastingly, with Sporza reporting that he had asked for three seasons to race at Flanders.

"That was always blocked. This year, during the meetings, I said: either the Giro or the Tour of Flanders. When I knew the Giro wasn't an option, Flanders was on my schedule. And then we would wait and see how I got through the season. But I knew they wouldn't be able to talk me out of it."

Evenepoel knows that he doesn't yet have the credentials of heavy favourite and defending champion Tadej Pogačar, or three-time winner Mathieu van der Poel at Flanders, but he has long been a better one-day racer throughout his career, with an Olympic and World road race title to his name and two Monument successes already from Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

"Mathieu, Tadej, and Wout [van Aert] have already proven enough that they can win or are capable of winning here," said Evenepoel.

"For me, racing on this course is new. That is something quite different from training. In terms of capabilities, I can come close to them, but due to a lack of experience, I will place myself below them regardless."

The main favourites were all asked about the addition of Evenepoel to the start list and what this presents, with Pogačar warning about how "unpredictable" he is and Van der Poel saying not to underestimate him, but the Belgian ruled out any chance of alliances forming on the road.

"No... Everyone wants to win. Then it is difficult to ride against someone. In finales it is man against man and the strongest will win. I don't think allies need to be sought. Here, the strongest always rides away," he said.

"The difference is made on the climbs, and after that you can't ride that much faster than someone else because it's so tough. But I am drawing motivation from the Amstel, even though that is a different race without cobblestones. But there are plenty of places to make the difference."

Get unlimited access to our unrivalled 2026 Spring Classics coverage with a Cyclingnews subscription. We'll bring you breaking news, reports, and analysis from some of the biggest races on the calendar, including Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Find out more.

TOPICS