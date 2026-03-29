'It was clear that Mathieu was not pulling full gas' – Wout van Aert foiled by 'defensive' ride from Van der Poel in promising In Flanders Fields attack

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'Mathieu had the luxury that Philipsen was still behind' says Belgian as blockbuster battle fails to materialise in Wevelgem

2026 In Flanders Fields: Wout van Aert after the race
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a time, it looked like the men's In Flanders Fields finale was going to be pure cinema, a much longed-for head-to-head fight between Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech), a pair whose rivalry goes back 20 years.

It's a battle we've been deprived of for some time, with the duo not directly sparring for the win in a Classic for three years now, and everyone's mouths were watering at the possibility of an all-out sprint between the two in Wevelgem.

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It was therefore still something of a win by proxy for Van der Poel, following on from his own thriller victory on Friday – when things didn't go the way of the chasers – and Van Aert lamented the "luxury" situation his long-time rival found himself in.

Whilst Van Aert praised the collaboration with Van der Poel, Visma sports director Arthur van Dongen was more direct in his assessment that the Dutchman was responsible for the duo not staying away – for a good reason.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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