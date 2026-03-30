Mathieu van der Poel retreats to Spain on private jet to fine-tune Tour of Flanders form

News
By published

Dutchman opts for warm-weather preparation after exertions at E3 and In Flanders Fields

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Premier Tech pictured at the start of the men elite &#039;Middelkerke-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; one day cycling race, 240.8 km from Middelkerke to Wevelgem, on Sunday 29 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has returned to his favoured training base of southern Spain in order to fine-tune his form ahead of the Tour of Flanders.

The Classics star won E3 Saxo Classic on Friday before playing a starring role at In Flanders Fields on Sunday, but he will skip Wednesday’s Dwars door Vlaanderen in favour of training in sunny Spain.

Article continues below

As for his rivals, almost all will remain in Belgium, with Van Aert racing Dwars on Wednesday. But his biggest adversary will also be flying in later in the week, with defending Flanders champion Tadej Pogačar dropping onto the cobbles for Flanders and Roubaix after his Milan-San Remo victory just over a week ago.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.