'He's barely fallen behind' – Wout van Aert ramps up training hours as injury recovery progresses positively

Visma-Lease a Bike coach Jan Boven says Belgian 'can definitely look forward to the spring Classics'

Belgian Wout van Aert pictured during the team presentation of the Team Visma-Lease a Bike cycling team in Alicante, Spain, Tuesday 13 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Van Aert appeared at Visma's media day wearing an ankle boot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have provided a positive update on Wout van Aert, as the Belgian star continues his recovery from a fractured ankle that he sustained on January 2.

With surgery required following his cyclo-cross crash at Exact Cross Mol, it seemed as though the start of Van Aert's road season could be affected due to the injury. However, it's largely been good news coming out of Visma regarding Van Aert's condition since his time off the bike was much shorter than feared.

