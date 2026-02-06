'Let's just hope it doesn't snow for three weeks' – Wout van Aert on track to start at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as poor weather hits Visma's altitude camp

News
By published

Dutch team delighted with star Belgian's progress after ankle fracture in January, but stress he isn't ready just yet

Visma-Lease a Bike Team&#039;s Belgian rider Wout van Aert (L) and Alpecin-Premier Tech Team&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel compete in the men&#039;s elite race of the Zilvermeercross cyclocross cycling event, stage 5 out of 7 in the Exact Cross competition, in Mol on January 2, 2026. (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN / Belga / AFP via Getty Images) / Belgium OUT
Van Aert has already experienced snow this year in the cyclo-cross race he crashed out of (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have provided a positive update on Wout van Aert's condition, stating that he is on track for a possible start to his road season at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad later this month.

The Belgian star is currently training at altitude in Spain's Sierra Nevada mountains, as he continues to recover from fracturing his ankle at a cyclo-cross race back in January. However, the biggest thorn in Van Aert's side hasn't been his ankle, but the weather, with cold temperatures and snow restricting him to training on the rollers until today.

Van Aert jokingly captioned his Thursday Strava ride as "I can’t really feel the Spanish vibe yet, so decided to ride in Switzerland", but today he was back outdoors, riding alongside Davide Piganzoli on a four-hour, 127-kilometre training ride.

Niermann is eyeing a peak at the Monuments for Van Aert, of course, with Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders still eluding him up to this point. It's a big unknown if he'll make it to the shape required to challenge Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but he's heading in the right direction.

TOPICS
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.