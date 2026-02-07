Season delays for Jonas Vingegaard, Wout van Aert 'not a disaster' says Visma-Lease a Bike head of racing

Vingegaard set to start 2026 season in late March at Volta a Catalunya

Danish Jonas Vingegaard Hansen pictured during the team presentation of the Team Visma-Lease a Bike cycling team in Alicante, Spain, Tuesday 13 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard had high hopes for 2026 at the team's presentation in January but a subsequent crash and illness delayed his season debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike's top riders have had a tough time in 2026, with Simon Yates making the shock decision to retire early, Wout van Aert breaking his ankle during his cyclo-cross campaign, and Jonas Vingegaard dropping out of the UAE Tour after crashing on a descent in Spain, then falling ill.

Yet the team's Head of Racing, Grischa Niermann, isn't panicking yet, telling Wielerflits.nl in an interview that their absence is "not a disaster".

"Due to both the crash and the illness, he wasn't able to train as well. Although I can't tell you exactly how long he was off the bike," Niermann said. "But it was so severe that we decided he wouldn't be able to get fit in time — or at least in top or very good shape — for the UAE Tour."

With his debut in the Giro d'Italia and another battle with Tadej Pogačar in the Tour de France on tap for the season, Vingegaard is anxious to get his season underway, but has to hold back for now, Niermann said.

Laura Weislo
