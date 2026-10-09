'World Championships were just a snapshot' – Back to full confidence, Remco Evenepoel says victory at Il Lombardia would make 2026 his 'best season yet'

Six years after his horror crash at Il Lombardia, Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) is looking to close that chapter fully and cap off what would be "the best season of his career" with a maiden victory at the final Monument in 2026.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Evenepoel reportedly brought up the incident himself, which saw him crash over a bridge wall into a ravine on he steep descent off the Colma di Sormano.

While insisting it won't play on his mind during the race, especially as the climb is not included on this year's route to Como, Evenepoel did speak about how that crash will always make recons on the same roads in Lombardy special to him.

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"It was good to check out the finale with the Civiglio, because I've never done that climb in a race before. In 2020 I didn't make it there because of that crash," he said, as reported by Flemish broadcaster Sporza.

"Because of the past, this race will always be special to me. During my reconnaissance, I passed by the hospital where I was treated 6 years ago [having fractured his pelvis and suffered a lung contusion in the crash].

"But none of that is on my mind. A victory could make it feel completely different, yes. Then we could wrap up the story and close the book. But it won't freeze me in this final."

Without five-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar taking the start, out injured, Evenepoel will start as one of the heavy favourites alongside Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM), and Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek). At 239km and with just under 5,000m of elevation gain, the Belgian believes the route should fit into his wheelhouse.

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"It will be special with a difficult start featuring a few long climbs. Then follow two long valleys and short climbs at the end. So it seems like you get two races with an explosive finale at the end. That should suit me," he said, adding quiet confidence after identifying his main rivals.

"Seixas and Del Toro are obviously on fire, but there are more guys like Ciccone, Matteo Jorgenson and Tom Pidcock. Jarno Widar also looked good this week, but this is a different story altogether, with a lot of positioning work and many descents. That is something new for him.

"So you can't give very many guys 5 stars. If it can only be for one rider? Then go for me. But it will be an open race compared to previous years where the same rider won every time."

Evenepoel was riding in the front group into the final 50km of the 2020 edition before his horror crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Evenepoel suffered a bump in the road at the World Championships in Montreal, where he was unable to back up his time trial victory in the road race and failed to match expectations on an off day.

But after winning the European Championships road race last weekend, and with some reassurance from his entourage, the confidence has returned in time for the big appointment. He's been second at Lombardia twice, both behind Pogačar in 2025 and 2024, and will be desperate to go one better and add to his two Monument titles from Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

"After the World Championships, there was a sort of doubt as to whether I would get back into good form, but my trainer, team manager, and those back home reminded me that my World Championship time trial had still been super good," said Evenepoel.

"If you don't perform as you hope on the day of the appointment, you start to have some doubts. And you think: maybe it won't work out at the end of the year? But last Thursday I was able to train well towards the European Championships, and then I realized that the World Championships had been a snapshot.

"That European title gave me extra motivation. In any case, I can get over a disappointment quickly and refocus, but it certainly helped me."

In August last year, it was announced that Evenepoel would be breaking his Soudal-QuickStep contract early to join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in 2026. Fast forward to October, and with two stage wins and second overall at the Tour de France, victories at Amstel Gold Race, GP de Québec and Clasicá San Sebastián, podium finishes at Liège and the Tour of Flanders, and 13 wins in total, including a fourth consecutive ITT world title and the European road title, it's been nothing short of a major success.

"It's been pretty good. The classics campaign was pretty good, but I didn't necessarily reach the level I wanted. After Catalonia and my crash, it might have given a distorted picture, but I have been in better form in April," he said.

"Despite the good results, that was a somewhat weaker moment, but a strong summer followed. I have taken a step forward. Especially in the Grand Tours. That motivates us for the future.

"This is definitely one of my better seasons. If I win on Saturday, this will be my best season yet. Especially with my strong Tour. It would be a nice way to finish."