'World Championships were just a snapshot' – Back to full confidence, Remco Evenepoel says victory at Il Lombardia would make 2026 his 'best season yet'

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Belgian rider looks to close out successful first year with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe with a bang in Saturday's Monument

Race winner Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe leads the breakaway during the 45th Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2026 a 221,1km one day race from San Sebastian to San Sebastian / #UCIWT / on August 01, 2026 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Luis Gomez - Pool/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Six years after his horror crash at Il Lombardia, Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) is looking to close that chapter fully and cap off what would be "the best season of his career" with a maiden victory at the final Monument in 2026.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Evenepoel reportedly brought up the incident himself, which saw him crash over a bridge wall into a ravine on he steep descent off the Colma di Sormano.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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