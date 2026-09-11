'There's still room for improvement' – Remco Evenepoel shows off ominous form with GP de Québec win ahead of double World Championships goals

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Belgian takes a confidence-boosting win and debuts a new signature celebration in the process

Remco Evenepoel off the front of the race during the 2026 Grand Prix de Québec
Evenepoel had a strong ride in Québec, but bigger goals are still looming (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fact that Remco Evenepoel spent the morning of the Grand Prix de Québec practising what new victory celebration he wanted to try out probably tells you everything you need to know about his confidence levels – and form – right now.

The Belgian has come to Canada for an intense and important block of racing, starting with the Grands Prix but quickly following with double ambitions in both the time trial and road race at the World Championships in Montréal.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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