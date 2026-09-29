The ongoing uncertainty over Tadej Pogačar's possible last-minute decision to ride in the upcoming European Championships continued to reign supreme on Tuesday, with the Slovenian Cycling Federation saying they don't yet know when their definitive list of the country's participants for the race will be published.

After the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider crashed out of the Vuelta a España on August 29, breaking his collarbone and a vertebra in his neck, barely a week had passed when it was officially announced that he would not be taking part in any more races in 2026.

However, a wave of speculation that he might take part in the European Championships next weekend in Slovenia was sparked when his name was not taken off a long list of possible participants for his country, which had been first made public on August 24.

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Whilst this rumour was rapidly quashed by UAE Team Emirates, telling Feltet.dk that it was 'probably an old list', the embers of the old story were reignited in dramatic fashion on Tuesday.

Two major Spanish newspapers, El Periódico and El País, claimed that Pogačar had, in fact, decided that he would take part in the Europeans on October 4, rather than simply concentrate on recovery for next season. The same newspapers also said that Pogačar's original plan was to make the 2027 Tour Down Under - an event he last raced in 2019 - his first race back after injury. But that, they said, had changed.

Those looking for further 'evidence' of an early comeback pointed to Pogačar's recent social media posts of a return to normal training round his home in Monaco. However, the man himself has remained notably silent about these latest claims regarding his return to racing.

Furthemore, these widely covered reports were fully countered by another leading Spanish newspaper, MARCA on Tuesday, who cited unnamed sources 'inside Pogačar's circle' as stating there were "zero possibilities he would race." MARCA pointed to the fact that Pogačar had already been on the longlists for the World Championships and Il Lombardia, with the Slovenian not defending his title in Canada and with no indication that he would be racing in Italy next week.

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"The appeal of a race in Slovenia is evident," MARCA wrote, "racing at home in front of his own people, wearing his country's national jersey. But the reality of the situation counts for more than any feelings of temptation."

Contacted by Cyclingnews, the Slovenian Cycling Federation said simply that the definitive list of riders for the Europeans could be published as soon as Tuesday, but that it might be later in the week. Cyclingnews has also reached out to UAE Team Emirates-XRG for comment.

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