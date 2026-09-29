To start or not to start - or never even possible? Uncertainty reigns over Tadej Pogačar's rumoured last-minute comeback at home European Championships

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Definitive startlist for Slovenia could be published as soon as today, but remains unclear

2025 World Championships: Tadej Pogačar training last year before the elite men&#039;s road race
2025 World Championships: Tadej Pogačar training last year before the elite men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ongoing uncertainty over Tadej Pogačar's possible last-minute decision to ride in the upcoming European Championships continued to reign supreme on Tuesday, with the Slovenian Cycling Federation saying they don't yet know when their definitive list of the country's participants for the race will be published.

After the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider crashed out of the Vuelta a España on August 29, breaking his collarbone and a vertebra in his neck, barely a week had passed when it was officially announced that he would not be taking part in any more races in 2026.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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