'It's looking very promising' – Remco Evenepoel delivers first reaction to favourable Tour de France 2027 route

News
By
Published

'We need to make a strategy to arrive to those at those TTs as fresh as possible and really drop the hammer big time' says this year's runner-up

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 15 of the 2026 Tour de France cycling race, a stage of 184km from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison, on Sunday 19 July 2026. The 113th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 4 July in Barcelona, Spain, and will finish in Paris, France on the 26th of July. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Evenepoel beating Pogačar to the summit of the Plateau de Solaison at this year's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
0

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has delivered his initial verdict on the 2027 Tour de France route, saying "it's great" and that "it's looking very promising".

The time trial World Champion was the best of the rest behind Tadej Pogačar at this year’s Tour de France, and has been handed a favourable route next summer, with some 71 kilometres against the clock – the most since 2012.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.