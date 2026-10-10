'I haven't found my top form since the Tour de France' – Remco Evenepoel comes up short at Il Lombardia

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European champion unable to follow winner Seixas but salvages the day with fourth place

Remco Evenepoel at the start of the 120th edition of Il Lombardia in Bergamo, Italy, on October 10, 2026. (Photo by Silvia Colombo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
European champion Remco Evenepoel at the start of Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has had a turbulent time since his finishing as runner-up in the Tour de France, winning the Grand Prix de Quebec and European Championship road race, and World Championships time trial but was off his best in the road race.

The pendulum of form swung back the wrong way again in Il Lombardia on Saturday, and left the European Champion eventually settling for fourth place.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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